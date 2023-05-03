The use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is key to a greener tomorrow but supply and cost are currently a challenge for the industry

Technology and new aircraft design plays a major role in achieving net zero

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The last two years has seen a resurgence in air travel and while this growth trend provides a welcome boost for the aviation industry, the increase in air traffic places a greater burden on the environment. To explore solutions that go beyond carbon offsetting, Shashank Nigam, Founder and CEO, SimpliFlying gathered a panel of experts on the Global Stage at ATM 2023 to discuss the actions required to futureproof the air travel industry.

The engaging panel included Brian Moran, Vice President Global Sustainability Policy and Partnerships, Boeing; Yvonne Moynihan, Chief Corporate and ESG Officer at Wizz Air and Dave Rowse CEO of CarbonClick, with each sharing their take on the strategies and challenges of flying net zero.

The speakers unanimously agreed that the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) plays a key role, helping the industry to meet its long-term sustainability goals. Moynihan said: “From 2025, all airlines will be required to use SAF fuel. In an effort to get ahead, Wizz Air has invested £5 million (AED 22,923,120) in a UK-based SAF producer called Firefly to support the development and certification of SAF produced from sewage sludge. This agreement gives us the potential to save 1.5 million tonnes of CO2-eq. It is essential that airlines get behind SAF production because there is such limited supply currently.”

The experts agree that the cost of SAF is one of the major barriers in the immediate term. Rowse commented: “Several airlines are working to tackle the prohibitive cost of SAF, including Etihad airlines which subsidises the cost for those passengers choosing to offset their journeys with SAF. It’s going to take five to 10 years before reasonable volumes are produced. While there is consumer demand for SAF, passengers are not prepared to pay for the full cost of it - therefore subsidies from airlines could help encourage the process and ultimately, drive production along more quickly.”

To strike a balance between short and long-term capabilities, Boeing is focusing on developing today’s fuel-efficient aircraft while investing in technologies that will allow the airline industry to project into the future and ‘de-risk. Last year, Boeing announced the launch of Cascade, a data modelling tool which enables airlines to map out the optimal routes to achieve net zero. In addition, the corporation has teamed up with NASA to build, test and fly a full-scale demonstrator aircraft and validate technologies aimed at lowering emissions.

Moran concluded: “There are approximately 24,000 planes in the air today and that number is going to double in the next 20 years. These will be conventional airplanes, and to decarbonise and get on the trajectory to net zero by 2050, airlines will have to fly on SAF, so our priority is to make sure that our planes are 100% SAF capable. It is vital that we invest in the here and now.”

The 30th edition of ATM is exploring the future of sustainable travel in line with the theme, ‘Working Towards Net Zero’. Having officially initiated its journey to net zero, the conference programme explores how innovative sustainable travel trends are likely to evolve, allowing delegates to identify growth strategies within key vertical sectors, while providing a platform for regional experts to explore a sustainable future ahead of COP28, which will take place in November 2023 at Expo City Dubai

ATM 2023 will run until 4 May 2023 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The event is held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre and its strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as the Destination Partner, Emirates as the Official Airline Partner, IHG Hotels & Resorts as the Official Hotel Partner and Al Rais Travel as the Official DMC Partner.

The latest ATM news stories are available at https://hub.wtm.com/category/press/atm-press-releases/.

To register for ATM 2023, please log on to: https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb/enquire.html.

-Ends-

For more information log on to wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html

About Arabian Travel Market (ATM), now on its 30th year, is the leading, international travel and tourism event in the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. ATM 2022 attracted over 24,000 visitors and hosted over 31,000 participants including 1,600 exhibitors and attendees from 151 countries, across 10 halls at Dubai World Trade Centre. Arabian Travel Market is part of Arabian Travel Week. #ATMDubai

Next in-person event: Monday 1 to Thursday 4 May 2023, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html

About Arabian Travel Week is a festival of events taking place within and alongside Arabian Travel Market 2023. Providing a renewed focus for the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector, it includes ILTM Arabia, ARIVAL Dubai, Influencers’ events and activations, ITIC, GBTA Business Travel Forums, as well as ATM Travel Tech. It also features the ATM Buyer Forums, ATM Speed Networking Events as well as a series of country forums. https://www.wtm.com/arabian-travel-week/en-gb.html

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

RELX About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £33bn, €39bn, $47bn.*

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

World Travel Market (WTM) Portfolio comprises leading travel events, online portals and virtual platforms across four continents. The events are:

WTM London, the leading global event for the travel industry, is the must-attend three-day exhibition for the worldwide travel and tourism industry. The show facilitates business connections for the global (leisure) travel community. Senior travel industry professionals, government ministers and international media visit ExCeL London every November, generating travel industry contracts. Next live event: Monday 6 to 8 November 2023 at ExCel London http://london.wtm.com/

WTM Latin America takes place annually in the city of São Paulo and attracts around 20,000 tourism professionals during the three-day event. The event offers qualified content together with networking and business opportunities. In this its ninth edition – there have been eight face-to-face events along with a 100% virtual one, which was held in 2021 – WTM Latin America continued to focus on effective business generation and achieved the advance booking of six thousand meetings that were held between buyers, travel agents and exhibitors in 2022. Next event: Tuesday 4 to Thursday 6 April 2023 – Expo Center Norte, SP, Brazil http://latinamerica.wtm.com/

WTM Africa launched in 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. In 2022, WTM Africa facilitated more than 7 thousand unique pre-scheduled appointments, an increase of more than 7% compared to 2019 and welcomed more than 6 thousand visitors (unaudited), the same number as in 2019.

Next event: Monday 3 to Wednesday 5 April 2023 – Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town http://africa.wtm.com/

About ATW Connect: Africa Travel Week’s digital arm, is a virtual hub packed to the seams with interesting content, industry news and insights, and the opportunity to hear from experts on a variety of topics in our new monthly webinar series. All with the aim to keep all of us in the travel and tourism industry connected. ATW Connect focuses on inbound and outbound markets for general leisure tourism, luxury travel, LGBTQ+ travel and the MICE/business travel sector as well as travel technology.

https://atwconnect.com/

WTM Global Hub, is the new WTM Portfolio online portal created to connect and support travel industry professionals around the world. The resource hub offers the latest guidance and knowledge to help exhibitors, buyers and others in the travel industry face the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic. WTM Portfolio is tapping into its global network of experts to create content for the hub. https://hub.wtm.com/

Media contact:

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

Indigo Icon Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-mail: james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Website: www.shamalcomms.com