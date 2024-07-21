Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC), revealed the AJBWC's participation in a series of events and activities in the 5th edition of Ajman Government's summer program "Our Happy Summer". This participation comes as part of the AJBWC's awareness and educational plan to support and develop the skills and capabilities of the youth participating in the "Our Happy Summer " program.

The AJBWC's workshops began with the "Write a Short Story" workshop, which aims to develop the literary and creative skills of the youth. The workshop was presented by Hind Abdullah Al Nuaimi at the Thara Center for Entrepreneurship. This workshop covered the concept of stories, their types, designing and drawing the characters of the story, ways and ideas for drawing the characters, and the mechanisms of application and implementation.

Dr. Amna Khalifa explained that the AJBWC's program includes several interactive and specialized workshops, including the "My Passion, is my Project" workshop, which aims to support and motivate the participants to turn their passions and ideas into successful projects. There is also the "Emirati Coffee Lab" workshop, which focuses on enhancing knowledge of Emirati culture and heritage through the art and stages of preparing coffee. Additionally, there is the "How to Communicate with Skill" workshop, which aims to develop the participants' communication and dialogue skills

Dr. Amna Khalifa emphasized that the AJBWC is keen to develop the skills of the youth and empower them with the supporting tools to develop their ideas and turn them into viable projects. The AJBWC also encourages them to innovate and pursue entrepreneurship, to contribute to the preparation of a generation capable of keeping pace with the developments in the economic sector.

She praised the efforts of the organizing committee of the "Our Happy Summer" program, and the community, cultural, and scientific events it includes, which aim to develop the skills, capabilities, and awareness of the youth, and to utilize their free time in a way that benefits the individual, the family, and the community. She emphasized the commitment of the AJBWC to participate in such events to ensure direct contribution to achieving the vision of the Ajman Government and enhancing happiness and quality of life.