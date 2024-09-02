The “Portfolio Egypt 2024” conference, in its seventh edition, will kick off under the theme "Arab Stock Markets: Integration or Competition " on September 30th. The event is organized by "Al-Mal GTM" in cooperation with the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority, Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM), and the Egyptian Stock Exchange.

The 7th edition of the "Portfolio Egypt 2024" conference, held at Nile Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Cairo, features distinguished participation from the chairmen of the stock exchanges of Qatar, Abu Dhabi, and Jordan. The opening session will include Mr. Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance of Egypt; Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for Egypt; Mr. Mohamed Farid, Executive Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority, Egypt; Mr. Ahmed El-Sheikh, Chairman of the Egyptian Exchange; and Mr. Rami El-Dokany, Secretary General of Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM).

The conference activities will feature a special focus on a sector whose importance has been steadily increasing, especially following its recent activation in Egypt—the carbon markets.

The “Portfolio Egypt 2024” conference encompasses multiple sessions that explore various aspects, including the financial market, opportunities for integration among Arab markets, and discussions on essential financial market products and solutions. Furthermore, the conference aims to boost investments in the carbon markets and examines the regional debt markets as crucial drivers for both local and foreign investments.

Al Mal GTM has invited all those interested in the non-banking financial services sector to participate in this special conference and register through the Al Mal GTM website. The conference will offer an exceptional opportunity to learn about the latest developments in Arab financial markets and to network with a distinguished group of leaders and experts in the field.