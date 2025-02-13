The 51st UN Tourism Regional Commission for the Middle East concluded yesterday in Doha. Hosted by Qatar Tourism, the meeting brought together tourism ministers, senior officials, and experts from across the region, alongside leaders from UN Tourism.

Discussions focused on UN Tourism’s reports on the sector’s performance for 2024-2025, as well as policies and future plans aimed at advancing sustainable tourism and strengthening regional cooperation in this vital sector.

On Thursday 13, a conference titled "Sports Tourism and the Tourism Industry Post-World Cup" will be held at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Centre. The conference will explore the impact of major sporting events on tourism in the Middle East, their role in fostering sustainable tourism, and how technology can be used to enhance the sports tourism experience.

Qatar Tourism’s hosting of the meeting underscores the country’s growing status as a regional and global hub for tourism and its key role in driving sustainable tourism development, building on its success in hosting major international events.

