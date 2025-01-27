Sharjah: The second edition of the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concluded yesterday, Saturday, at Expo Al Dhaid.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and in cooperation with the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, this one-of-a-kind event brought together over 40 major agriculture and livestock companies, alongside farmers and relevant local and federal entities.

This year’s edition achieved notable growth by attracting thousands of visitors. The exhibiting companies showcased a diverse array of agricultural equipment and machinery featuring the latest technologies and innovative solutions.

These included methods for improving wheat and grain cultivation, cutting-edge hydroponic and vertical farming technologies, state-of-the-art irrigation and horticultural techniques, and high-quality innovative fertilizers.

H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said “The second edition of the exhibition proved to be a great success. We at Expo Centre Sharjah take pride in organising this event as part of our commitment to strengthening a comprehensive vision for sustainable agricultural development in the emirate.”

“By gathering key stakeholders, the exhibition aims to drive transformation in the sector, combining technology, innovation, and environmental sustainability. The exhibition has stood out as a unique platform to showcase agricultural products on one hand and highlight the latest technologies and advanced solutions that contribute to a significant leap in agricultural production,” he added.

For his part, Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, Director of Expo Al Dhaid, noted that the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition is an excellent platform for local farmers to showcase their high-quality produce and unmatched competitive capabilities, offering them an encouraging environment to display their crops and products before a specialised and interested audience.

This created new marketing opportunities and facilitated direct engagement with consumers and relevant institutions. The exhibition also offered a valuable opportunity for farmers to learn about market requirements and global quality standards.

The four-day exhibition showcased a comprehensive display of the latest technologies and innovations in the agricultural sector. It focused on the growth of food production in the emirate of Sharjah, efforts to advance wheat and grain cultivation, and the drive towards achieving food security by relying on sustainable agricultural practices.

It also highlighted the importance of hydroponic and vertical farming technologies as sustainable solutions to optimise water usage and boost agricultural productivity.

This year’s edition served as an ideal platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise among exhibitors, farming and agriculture companies, and relevant government entities.

This helped open up new networking opportunities for industry experts and professionals in a variety of agricultural fields, including crop cultivation, aquaculture, ornamental plants, horticulture, agricultural machinery and equipment, agricultural financing, consultancy services, training, beekeeping, and food processing and packaging.

Emphasis at the exhibition was also placed on presenting smart irrigation systems, modern horticultural methods, and a wide array of eco-friendly organic fertilizers.