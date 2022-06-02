IIFA Rocks 2022: The Best of Music and Fashion, all on one stage on 3rd June 2022 Hosts: Farah Khan Kunder & Aparshakti Khurana Performers: Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, Asees Kaur

NEXA IIFA Awards 2022 Co-Presented by SportsBuzz.com co-powered by Rajshree Elaichi and Josh: 4th June 2022. Hosts: Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh & Maniesh Paul Performers: Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.



Abu Dhabi: The grandest celebration of Indian Cinema, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA), in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, is all set to thrill fans with its 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on June 3rd and 4th, 2022.

At a press conference held at Etihad Arena – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, addressing the media were this year’s hosts - Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul, Farah Khan Kunder, Aparshakti Khurana and performers Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Sarah Ali Khan, Guru Randhawa, YoYo Honey Singh, Divya Khosla Kumar, Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Rockstar DSP, Dhvani Bhanushali, Asees Kaur and Zahra S Khan. Joining them were HE Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO Miral, Hans Fraikin, Film and Television Commissioner, DCT, Abu Dhabi, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, among other dignitaries for the highly anticipated event that promises to be a mélange of glitz and glamour.

NEXA from Maruti Suzuki India Limited stand committed to IIFA continuing their partnership for the sixth consecutive edition as the Title Sponsor of the IIFA Awards. As the world looks forward to this year's celebration of Hindi cinema with music and fashion at yet another exotic destination, the content promises to be aspirational and entertaining. With its growing popularity across the world, IIFA today is recognized as a global institution in its own right, and a platform that is recognized as the most engaging celebration of Indian cinema.

SportsBuzz.com would be presenting the star-studded IIFA Weekend as Title Sponsors of IIFA Weekend 2022, also being the Co-Presenter of NEXA IIFA Awards. The Sportsbuzz.com IIFA Weekend and NEXA IIFA Awards are co-powered by Rajshree Elaichi and the fast-growing reality content app JOSH.

IIFA’s cause partner, Woosh Washing expert for the fourth consecutive edition would partner IIFA to share the message, “Equality begins at home” holding a firm banner for gender equality.

Joining as the official travel partner is Ease My Trip – one of India’s leading online travel aggregators, FnP- the world’s gifting platform which has recently launched in UAE, along with partners Sarwa Corporation, D’décor and Krisumi Corporation.

Commenting on the IIFA collaboration, Sportsbuzz.com spokesperson said, “Here at Sportsbuzz.com we aim to cater to each and every of your sporting needs. We aim to give you the latest worldwide updates of the sporting world in the blink of an eye. With a team of creative minds with sports flowing through their veins, we are dedicated to serving you content that keeps you on top of your favorite sport. Be it cricket, football, tennis, or any sport you can think of! Get the latest news, opinions, controversies, and updates at your fingertips. All at Sportsbuzz, the home of all sports news. The best in the field for upcoming matches, latest score updates, controversies, and viral news first amongst all. As the Title Sponsor IIFA Weekend, we at Sportsbuzz.com are honored to be a part of such a cinematic excellence that IIFA offers. Sports are not just a pastime for their followers, they are a passion, a commitment.”

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi said, “We are extremely excited to host the return of IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi as it is an incredible milestone for our exciting entertainment calendar. Our bond with India, founded on cultural and economic ties, has been further strengthened with Abu Dhabi serving as the backdrop to numerous Bollywood blockbusters, enabling the sharing of our beautiful destination with audiences around the world. We look forward to welcoming the eminent stars, filmmakers, and members of the Indian film fraternity, as well as their fans to Abu Dhabi for the biggest celebration of Indian cinema.”

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral said, “It is exciting to finally see the IIFA Awards 2022 here on Yas Island. The event will gather some of the biggest movie stars under the roof of Etihad Arena, Yas Bay’s world-class event venue, and is set to reinforce the Island’s position as a top global destination for leisure and entertainment, while further reenergizing the capital’s tourism landscape. I can’t wait to see the fans’ excitement to finally meet their favourite stars and enjoy a glamorous and an unforgettable weekend on Yas Island.”

The event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island. The Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi. Home to magical adventures and awe-inspiring entertainment, as well as three globally renowned theme parks, outstanding motorsports, an award-winning golf venue and world-class hospitality services, Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island is a destination like nowhere else. Alongside the arena and Yas Bay, guests visiting Yas Island will also be able to enjoy a variety of experiences. From award-winning theme parks, the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, the capital’s largest mall, 160 dining options, a scenic beach and mangroves, luxurious hospitality stays and so much more, there’s a lot to explore!

His Excellency Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE, said “Considering the strong historical and cultural relations between India and the UAE, Abu Dhabi is perhaps the most appropriate venue for IIFA. Bombay, which is the heart of Bollywood, has also been home for generations of Emiratis and a major trading port connecting the UAE with India. Today, our cultural connect has become even more vibrant in addition to our trade and investment ties. IIFA is contributing to this cultural connect and people to people relations.”

IIFA 2022 will kickstart the mega celebrations tomorrow – 3rd June 2022 with IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana and will feature performances by Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, Asees Kaur.

The grand finale - IIFA Awards will take place on 4th June 2022 and will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh & Maniesh Paul along with electrifying performances by Bollywood superstars Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.

Speaking on the occasion, Salman Khan said, "It feels great to be a part of the IIFA Movement and I look forward to hosting the 22nd edition at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi - one of my personal favorites. I'm sure fans from all over the world are as excited as us and can’t wait for this mega event to take place that celebrates Indian Cinema globally."

Attending the event this year at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Abhishek Bachchan says, “IIFA is like family to me and it feels good to come back and perform. After being disconnected physically for more than two years, celebrations help us unite. I am excited for this reunion of the industry to be happening as the world gets together again. And I am looking forward to entertaining, meeting fans and connecting with them globally”.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared, "I am delighted to be a part of IIFA’s 22nd edition. It has always been splendid to be a part of IIFA Awards for years. Undoubtedly, it is the global event that both the Indian film industry and its well-wishers look forward to every year."

Hosts of IIFA Rocks 2022, Farah Khan says, “IIFA is a genuine manifestation of a global phenomenon that not only celebrates the greatness of Indian cinema around the world, but also provides a fantastic opportunity for the whole film industry. I am personally very thrilled to host the 22nd edition of IIFA Rocks at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this year and I am looking forward to having a great time.”

IIFA Rocks 2022, Co-Host Aparshakti Khurana said “I am probably the biggest fan of IIFA. I am truly humbled and excited to be co-hosting IIFA Rocks with Farah Khan. I am looking forward to having a good time and creating memories. It’s going to be super fun.”

IIFA is all set to thrill fans as it transforms to enter the Metaverse for a one-of-its-kind experience: IIFA METAVERSE. With Bollyverse, as its Official Metaverse Partner, a path-breaking IIFA experience is being created; all IIFA events will be covered on Bollyverse including IIFA Backstage, IIFA Green Carpet, Avatar Club, Talent Quest, VR Bar, After Party, Stage rehearsals and Touchdown as well as the much-awaited Awards Ceremony. IIFA Backstage gives you a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes action and all that it takes to bring this glamour-studded entertainment to the world. It will feature the stars getting ready, the make-up, the line-up and all the buzz behind the scenes. Then we take you to the action outside where the screams of excited fans, mesmerizing stars, and the shimmer of gorgeous regalia takes the Green Carpet at this year’s celebration to a whole new level!

This year, IIFA will be broadcast exclusively on India’s No.1 premium Hindi entertainment channel, COLORS with a stunning line-up of star-studded programming. For the digital savvy viewers, the same will be available on India’s leading content platform, JOSH and Daily Hunt, from the house of VerSe Group.

Speaking about the partnership, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 said, "IIFA is one of the most revered awards that celebrates Indian Cinema and its diverse talent on a global stage. We, at COLORS, are proud to continue our partnership with IIFA as it returns post the pandemic hiatus. We are delighted to bring to our viewers across the globe unlimited entertainment featuring Bollywood's biggest stars, spectacular performances and unforgettable moments."

About IIFA (International Indian Film Academy)

IIFA is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities and nations, creating everyone’s dream: “One People. One World”. IIFA is the most appreciated South Asian film academy and a global platform that gives the Indian film fraternity an opportunity to reach audiences in international territories. The alliances made via the platform of IIFA provide huge benefits and gain to India and an equally important objective is to create similar benefits in the host country. The aim is to establish a system of mutual benefit to both India as well as the host destinations by boosting tourism, economic development, trade, culture, cross-border investments and film co-productions. The IIFA Weekend & Awards each year and travels to new, exciting and beautiful destinations, taking the film fraternity to unite and celebrate the best of Indian film and culture, thereby taking Indian Cinema and India to a wider audience. www.iifa.com

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the DCT Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the DCT Abu Dhabi’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae.

About Miral

Miral is Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, Miral's assets encompass entertainment, hospitality, leisure, sport, dining and retail destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and eight hotels, including Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island located on Yas Bay, the soon to be Abu Dhabi’s premier waterfront destination. For more information, visit http://www.miral.ae

About Yas Island

Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. Yas Island offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events all within the 25 sq km Island. Today, Yas Island is home to the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), Yas Marina, the award-winning Yas Links golf course, as well as Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, Yas Mall. With hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island, plus more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including MAD and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.