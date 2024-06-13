The exhibition will showcase more than 2,200 exhibitors and is expected to attract over 56,000 visitors

Dubai, UAE: Automechanika Dubai, the leading event for the automotive aftermarket industry, will return to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10-12 December. Last year, the event drew 52,469 visitors and showcased 1,938 exhibitors, and 2024 is expected to be the largest edition to date, hosting over 2,200 exhibitors.

Automechanika Dubai 2024 will provide a comprehensive platform that delves into the industry's latest trends, innovations, and challenges on a global and regional scale. The topics will revolve around five global pillars: sustainability, electrification and digitalisation, innovation, training, and recruitment. Additionally, there will be a specific regional focus on safety within the aftermarket sector.

"Last year's Automechanika Dubai was a record-breaking edition, attracting 69% more attendees than the pre-pandemic period,” said Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Portfolio Director at Automechanika Dubai organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East.

He added: “This year, we anticipate over 56,000 visitors who can look forward to vast business opportunities, insightful presentations, dynamic panel discussions, and informative workshops led by industry experts. Additionally, there will be networking sessions to facilitate meaningful business connections and knowledge exchange.”

Over 70% of the exhibition space has now been sold, and first-time exhibitors for the 2024 edition of Automechanika Dubai include Anest Iwata Strategic Center S.r.l. from Italy and Nissens Automotive AS from Denmark, and many more. With over 60 participating countries this year, Automechanika Dubai is a truly international event that will showcase 20+ international pavilions representing major manufacturing hubs such as Germany, India, Korea, China, USA, Taiwan and Turkiye.

Focusing on the rapid development of technologies, sustainability, and market dynamics, the Automechanika Dubai conferences will help catalyze innovation and advancements in the automotive aftermarket sector. The event will feature the best minds in the industry regionally and internationally, providing unrivalled opportunities to learn, advance, and collaborate.

Automechanika Dubai 2024 is set to introduce two new features that will capture the industry’s attention, including the Tyres and Batteries Conference and the Telematics Conference. In addition, the Lubricants Technology Conference has been renamed the Lubricants & Base Oil Conference, widening the scope for the lubricants and additives industry at the event.

Returning exhibition features include the Automechanika Dubai Academy, a knowledge-sharing platform for the automotive aftermarket and service industry, and Innovation4Mobility, a dynamic hub where groundbreaking technologies, futuristic concepts, and visionary ideas converge to shape the future of transportation.

The Modern Workshop will return, showcasing the cutting-edge technologies, tools and solutions revolutionising the automotive repair and maintenance industry, while AfriConnections will allow attendees to explore the rich diversity and dynamic opportunities that Africa’s automotive sector has to offer.

Automechanika Dubai 2024 will also host the fourth edition of the annual Automechanika Dubai Awards, which celebrates excellence and innovation in the automotive aftermarket and services industry.

“To accommodate the additional features and exhibitors at Automechanika Dubai 2024, we have added three additional exhibition halls, covering area of 82,700 sqm, which represents an 18% growth in exhibition space from last year,” added Bilikozen.

Automechanika Dubai 2024 covers nine specialised product categories: Parts & Components, Electronics & Connectivity, Accessories & Customizing, Tires & Batteries, Car Wash & Care, Oils & Lubricants, Diagnostics & Repair, Body & Paint, and Management & Digital Solutions. The exhibition will be co-located with Logimotion, a new addition to the Messe Frankfurt Middle East portfolio and a pioneering event for the global logistics industry.

Automechanika Dubai is the largest international automotive aftermarket trade exhibition in the wider Middle East taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre between 10-12 December 2024. Automechanika Dubai acts as the central trading link for markets that are difficult to reach connecting the Middle East, Africa, Indian Subcontinent, Asia and key CIS countries.

