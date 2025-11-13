Ras Al Khaimah hosts over 150 researchers, educators, and policymakers to discuss the future of Gulf education.

Researchers, educators, and policymakers explore the intersection of teaching, policy, and classroom practice in today’s changing learning landscape.

Symposium sessions prioritize teacher development, inclusive education, and digital transformation for a resilient, future-ready education.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE : The 11th Gulf Comparative Education Society (GCES) Symposium officially opened today at the Hilton Garden Inn, Ras Al Khaimah, hosted by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research. Taking place from 12–14 November 2025 under the theme “Pedagogy, Policy, and Praxis in the GCC,” the three-day event brings together over 150 researchers, educators, and policymakers from across the Gulf and beyond to explore how teaching, governance, and classroom practice intersect in shaping the region’s educational future.

Supported by New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) as the Premium Partner and United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) as Contributing Partner, the Symposium reinforces the power of collaboration in advancing inclusive, innovatiةة ve, and future-ready education systems across the GCC.

Distinguished speakers this year include Professor Michele Schweisfurth (University of Glasgow), Dr. Jeremy Rappleye (University of Hong Kong), Mr. Chi Sum Tse (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development), Dr. Khalaf Al’Abri (Sultan Qaboos University), and Ms. Fatiah Touray (New York University Abu Dhabi).

Opening the symposium, Professor Michele Schweisfurth delivered a keynote titled “Pedagogy in International Perspective.” Her address examined how teaching practices evolve across cultures in a post-COVID world, highlighting why definitions of “good teaching” vary globally and how evidence-based reforms influence classrooms today.

Reflecting on the event’s impact, Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, said: “What makes GCES so meaningful is its ability to unite voices that don’t often meet in the same room — policymakers, researchers, and teachers. Together, they remind us that education reform is not just about policy documents, but about people, classrooms, and the courage to rethink what truly matters in learning.”

Now in its 11th edition, GCES has grown from a small academic society into a respected regional platform for educational dialogue and reform across the GCC. This year’s sessions focus on teacher development, inclusive education, and digital transformation, with a particular emphasis on the role of artificial intelligence in shaping future learning environments.

With its dynamic panels, research-driven discussions, and spirit of collaboration, GCES 2025 reaffirms the Gulf’s growing influence in the global education landscape, demonstrating that meaningful transformation happens when teaching, policy, and practice advance together.

For more details, visit https://gces.ae/gces-symposium-2025.

About the Gulf Comparative Education Society (GCES)

Founded in 2008, the Gulf Comparative Education Society is dedicated to advancing comparative and professional discourse on education in the Arabian Gulf region. Through biennial conferences and workshops, GCES promotes and develops collaborative research activities exploring educational issues in the region. For more information, visit: https://gces.ae/gces-symposium-2025

About the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research (AQF)

The Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research was established in 2009 to aid in the social, cultural, and economic development of Ras Al Khaimah, a northern emirate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Established through Emiri decree by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the Foundation is considered a non-profit, quasi-governmental organization. The Foundation serves as a vibrant, collaborative catalyst for positive change and socio-economic impact in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the United Arab Emirates. Since its inception, the Foundation has actively sought to generate a world-class body of research for public policy challenges specific to Ras Al Khaimah and the United Arab Emirates by developing collaborative relationships with talented international scholars and world-class universities through a series of competitive international research grants. For more information, visit: https://www.alqasimifoundation.com/