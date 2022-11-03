Abu Dhabi-UAE – Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a leading global scientific research center and the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced that the inaugural edition of its Abu Dhabi 6G Summit 2022 gets underway today. Offering attendees a deep dive into the technological developments that are redefining the wireless communications domain, the summit attempts to present a blueprint of the vision for 6G in the upcoming decade.

Taking place from November 3-4 in W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, the global event gathers experts from scientific and research communities, as well as industry leaders, and standardization bodies, who are at the cutting edge of wireless technologies, to discuss the roadmap for the implementation of 6G networks and the advancements taking place in the UAE and worldwide.

The summit explores vital topics of interest from today’s wireless technologies landscape, including sustainable 6G systems, and highlights the opportunities and challenges of emerging 6G technologies, such as AI-empowered communications, intelligent transportation systems, integrated communications, and more. Offering an immersive experience, the Abu Dhabi 6G Summit 2022 features high-quality insightful research and industry presentations, a demonstration track, and headline sessions from well-established researchers and industry leaders that showcase the latest research and ground-breaking prototypes currently under implementation in the world of 6G wireless communications.

The event also acts as a global networking forum for the wireless communications community to exchange research ideas and collaborate. In doing so, it opens the floor for live discussions among industry researchers, peers, and engineers on bleeding-edge technologies and innovative solutions.

Prof. Mérouane Debbah, Chief Researcher, AI and Digital Science Research Center (AIDRC), said: “Unlike previous generations of wireless technologies, 6G is making the concept of connected-intelligence a reality, through enabling revolutionary innovations in computing, AI, connectivity, and beyond. The potential scope of 6G is to work at the technical intersection of 5G and the UAE is investing extensively in terms of time, effort, and resources in the fields of wireless communications and AI to achieve its mission of becoming a leader in advanced technology. The Abu Dhabi 6G Summit 2022 is set to preempt the technological developments in 6G taking place worldwide across the research, planning, and implementation domains.”

About Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 10 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, biotechnology, and renewable and sustainable energy. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions and industry partners from all over the world, TII connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.

For more information, visit www.tii.ae

About AI and Digital Science Research Center (AIDRC)

The AI and Digital Science Research Center (AIDRC) – at the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) – is dedicated to pioneering next-generation AI-powered telecommunications and secure systems, applications, and services. A multi-disciplinary and industry-focused applied research and development center, AIDRC fosters the adoption of safe, sustainable, and reliable intelligent autonomous and connected systems and specializes in high-impact AI-powered cyber security and wireless communications (B5G, 6G) to bring to life operational and practical solutions to key challenges faced across vertical markets in their digital transformation journey. AIDRC collaborates with key international organizations, such as ITU, and 3GPP to inspire far-reaching benefits to society in the UAE and the wider region and is well aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and its commitment to harnessing AI for good. For more information, visit https://www.tii.ae/ai-and-digital-science

