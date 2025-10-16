Al Madinah, Saudi Arabia – The Tourism Development Fund (TDF), the national enabler of the tourism sector, successfully concluded its “Discover Beyond Al Madinah” tour, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Governor of Al Madinah Region.

Organized in collaboration with 12 public and private sector partners, the tour is part of TDF’s ongoing series aimed at strengthening engagement with investors and entrepreneurs across the Kingdom. The initiative highlights promising investment opportunities in the tourism sector and supports sustainable, high-impact projects aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Hosted at the Madinah Chamber of Commerce headquarters, the tour attracted over 400 attendees, including investors, entrepreneurs, and representatives from the public and private sectors, as well as experts and enthusiasts from the tourism ecosystem.

The program featured a series of panel discussions, including “Invest in Al Madinah”, which brought together representatives from TDF, the Ministry of Tourism, Madinah Development Authority, Madinah Regional Municipality, and AL Madinah Chamber. The session explored the region’s unique tourism assets and government initiatives aimed at fostering investment.

Another session, “The Impact of TDF’s Tourism Empowerment Programs”, featured Saudi fintech company Lendo and Tethkar Rahal company, showcasing TDF’s tailored financing solutions designed to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the tourism sector.

The tour also highlighted inspiring success stories, including HAYY Al Mughislah - which showcased how TDF’s support helped enable the project - and Knowledge City, one of Al Madinah’s landmark tourism developments.

The event concluded with the session “The Impact of TDF Grow Programs” - TDF’s non-financial empowerment arm - featuring Abeet, a startup success story that reflected how entrepreneurs are transforming their ideas into thriving businesses through TDF’s non-financial programs and initiatives.

Running parallel to the sessions, the accompanying exhibition featured booths for young entrepreneurs, who presented innovative projects and ideas. Three workshops were also held, focusing on tourism financing, entrepreneurship, and project development.

The “Discover Beyond” series is one of TDF’s flagship initiatives aimed at enhancing communication with investors and entrepreneurs, promoting investment opportunities across Saudi regions, and reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a leading global tourism destination. To date, the series has toured Taif, Aseer, Al Ahsa, and Hail.

About the Tourism Development Fund (TDF)

The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) is Saudi Arabia’s national enabler of the tourism sector, going beyond financing to drive high-impact investments and enhance the competitiveness of the Saudi’s tourism destinations.

TDF enables entrepreneurs and tourism businesses with tailored financial solutions and non-financial support programs while attracting local and international investors to develop landmark tourism projects.

With a vision to create a dynamic and attractive investment environment, TDF fosters strategic partnerships, supports economic diversification, enriches visitor experiences, and strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading global tourism destination. Committed to advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Tourism Strategy, TDF remains a trusted partner, working closely with investors and key stakeholders across the sector.

