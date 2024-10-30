Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Tawdheef x Zaheb, the most significant event in the UAE’s annual Emiratisation calendar, will be held from November 19th to 21st at the ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi. Organised under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan, it will be held in partnership with Sandooq Al Watan and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce. The present year marks the 18th edition of Tawdheef x Zaheb, which is free-to-attend for Emirati nationals, and will showcase 1000-plus job openings, more than 40 highly insightful talks, and a host of training programmes at the venue this year.

Leading organisations present this year include the Central Bank of the UAE, HQ Armed Forces, Abu Dhabi Police, Al Ain University, Etisalat, the UAE Ministry of Interior, the UAE Department of Finance, SAAB Technologies, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Halliburton, and Ernst & Young, among others. Attendees can access job openings across multiple domains, including healthcare, finance, communications, digital marketing, sales, retail, and more.

What has always distinguished Tawdheef x Zaheb as much more than a career fair is its series of curated offerings, ranging from seminars and keynote speeches by high-profile functionaries and professionals from the private and public sectors, to sessions on mock interviews and career counselling, apart from career-related contests and games. This year, eagerly awaited sessions in the main venue, dubbed ‘Speedy Knowledge Hub’, include “The Art of Effective Job Hunting”, “Resume Mastery”, and “Unlocking Career Success with Personal Branding.”

Another highly anticipated feature is the Informa Connect Academy, which will host a series of interactive sessions which allow visitors to boost their professional credentials with guidance from top professionals, and get digital certificates for their attendance. The venue will also feature a professional headshot booth, as well as contests where visitors can win exciting prizes such as brand-new laptops, hard drives, and other gadgets to help them accelerate their career.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Khaled Bin Braik, Consulting Partner and Emiratisation Programme Leader at PwC Middle East, said: “As an organization committed to supporting local initiatives and giving back to our communities, PwC Middle East has been a regular participant in Tawdheef x Zaheb over the years. It not only allows us to connect with top Emirati talent but also reinforces our corporate social responsibility initiatives. To mention just one example, for every registration at our stand, we are making a donation to support those in need. This reflects our broader commitment to the UAE’s vision of empowering national talent while also making a tangible impact through our community initiatives this year." He further added: "Through the Watani Programme, we remain dedicated to developing the next generation of Emirati business leaders, with over 240 Emiratis currently employed across our GCC offices. We continue to invest in upskilling national talent by leveraging advanced technologies, ensuring our people are equipped to lead in an increasingly digital future."

According to Fadi Harb, Event Manager of Informa Middle East, the organiser of Tawdheef x Zaheb, "We are constantly refining our offerings as well as our bouquet of partners each year, so that Tawdheef x Zaheb reflects the latest and the best in the world of careers. This year, for the first time, we have actively invited Emirati university students as part of our ‘Campus to Career’ programme, having designed event offerings with special emphasis on equipping them with the confidence and skills for negotiating careers in the private sector. We are also introducing new activations to make the experience more vibrant and immersive, such as the interactive stand from Abu Dhabi Gaming, local coffee stations, as well as an Emirati band which will perform live. These are just some examples of Tawdheef x Zaheb’s hard-earned reputation for attention to detail and sensitivity to the local context."

Tawdheef x Zaheb will run from 9.00am to 4.00pm till November 21st at Hall 11 & ICC (the International Convention Centre) at the ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi.

About Tawdheef x Zaheb

In line with the UAE's Vision 2021, Tawdheef x Zaheb is committed to supporting the career development of Emiratis and boosting their numbers in the workforce. We encourage public and private companies in the UAE to take advantage of the resources available at Tawdheef x Zaheb to further develop their Emiratisation plans.

Visitors planning to attend the event can register for free by logging on to the Tawdheef x Zaheb webpage: https://informaconnect.com/tawdheef/

For more information and pre-event interviews, please reach out to Lina at: lina@yondandbeyond.com

Read more about Tawdheef x Zaheb at: https://informaconnect.com/tawdheef/