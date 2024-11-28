Riyadh, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, November 28, 2024: Global biopharmaceutical company Takeda recently hosted the “IBD Aware” Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, aiming to advance the care of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). IBD, which encompasses chronic conditions including Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease, is characterized by persistent inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.

Organized by Takeda and endorsed by the Saudi Society for Clinical Pharmacy (SSCP), and the Saudi Gastroenterology Association (SGA), the IBD Aware forum brought together leading IBD experts from across Saudi Arabia and highlighted the critical need for a multidisciplinary approach to IBD care, in line with the recently updated national treatment guidelines in Saudi Arabia.

The forum focused on addressing the economic and social impact of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) on both patients and society. It aimed to explore various perspectives on IBD treatment and foster greater collaboration between physicians and pharmacists. Discussions covered current treatment approaches and the importance of bridging the gap between randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and real-world evidence (RWE) to ensure the delivery of optimal care for patients.

“As an organization, the SSCP is committed to improving patient care through collaboration with key stakeholders,” said Dr. Hajer Almudaiheem, Director of Drug Policies and Regulation at the Deputyship of Therapeutic Affairs at the Ministry of Health and Board Member of Saudi Society for Clinical Pharmacy (SSCP). “The forum on raising awareness about inflammatory bowel disease contributes to disseminating unified treatment protocols across the Kingdom for patient care, given the importance of the medical staff at all levels and their vital role in patient treatment and early diagnosis. We are looking forward to enhancing cooperation and bridging perspectives between the public and private sectors. We also seek to achieve equitable access to healthcare services for all patients across the Kingdom,” said, Dr. Hajer.

Commenting on the main contributing factors to the disease, Dr. Hajer Almudaiheem pointed out that there are three primary factors for developing inflammatory bowel disease: the first is genetic, involving a family history of the disease; the second factor is smoking, and the third is nutrition and dietary habits that significantly cause the disease.

“We are delighted to have partnered with the Saudi Society for Clinical Pharmacists (SSCP) and Saudi Gastro Association (SGA) to host the IBD Aware Forum,” said Dr. Khaled Sary, General Manager, Takeda West Gulf Cluster. “Our goal is to provide long-term solutions for the IBD patients. We are proud of the role we are playing in driving a collaborative approach towards addressing the growing burden of IBD and improving the lives of patients in the Kingdom and beyond.”

Through this strategic collaboration, Takeda reaffirmed its commitment to advancing patient care and shaping the future of gastrointestinal disease treatment in Saudi Arabia. By uniting healthcare

professionals, medical societies, and industry leaders, the forum marked an important step toward improving the quality of care for IBD patients across the region.

