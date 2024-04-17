Swim for a cause, from 200 metres to 3,200 metres – for fun or competition

The event will be held in collaboration with The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center

Every participant receives a sustainable gift bag

Launched in 2018 by sibling keen and sea loving open-water swimmers and Felicia and Almer Agmyren, Swim for Clean Seas returns to the capital this year with a bigger programme than ever before, all designed to encourage awareness of ocean pollution.

By engaging the community in fun, interactive activities and encouraging them to take a swim in the gorgeous blue waters surrounding Saadiyat Island, Swim for Clean Seas is a proactive way to bring together swimmers, sea lovers, the environmentally curious and families in a healthy, engaging activity.

At 6:30am on April 21, Saadiyat Beach at Jumeirah Saadiyat will be buzzing with excitement as registered swimmers take to the oceans, followed by speakers, games, raffles and prizes.

Adding extra gravitas to the event, this year represents the first collaboration with The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, as an environmental partner, courtesy of Center Director, Dr Elise Marquis and Educational Manager Erin Eaton. The Center’s team will be delivering some educational games and information about marine life conservation during the event.

This year is also the first time that the event’s newly appointed ‘School Swim Ambassadors’ will display the work they’ve done relating to plastic waste at a series of workshops leading up to the event.

Swim for Clean Seas Ambassador, Dr Sarra Lajnef OLY, the first Tunisian female swimmer to qualify for the Olympics will be present on the day as well, “I encourage swimmers and the active community of all abilities to participate and show their support for the cause. We are all responsible for the state of our seas and oceans and we can all make a difference from our humble positions. No action is small and understanding the current situation is very important for the future generations to take on the torch and continue the work.”

Event co-founder Felicia Agmyren says: “We believe bringing the community together has a far greater impact and reach than we could ever imagine in helping keep our seas clean and to make them even cleaner. If we come together, collectively, we can make a greater impact for the health of our seas.

“What better way to pay tribute to what clean seas feel like than to actually get in there and swim – regardless of distance and ability. Showing up to learn and do more is already half the battle won.”

Dr. Elise Marquis, Director of The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, adds: “Partnering with Swim for Clean Seas on this initiative that blends enjoyment with education provides an ideal platform to raise awareness about the importance of taking care of our ocean.”

Sign up for the swim here. Whatever level of swimmer you are, you can enjoy the experience, with every participant having the opportunity to take part in a raffle, as well as there being podium prizes. All participants will receive a sustainable gift bag, containing habit changing items.

Only 200 swimmers can participate, so urgent registration is encouraged.

The annual event is sponsored by Abu Dhabi-based luxury boutique real estate company, REX Real Estate.

April 21, 6:30 AM – 10 AM

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort

Open to all Ages above 8 with different swim distances and levels.

Swim distances are: 2 Miles (3,200m), 1 Mile (1,600m), 1/2 Mile (800m), 1/4 Mile (400m) and 200m Splash & Dash.

Entry Fee: AED90-200, depending on age and distance.

About the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return Center in the region, serving as an advanced knowledge hub for marine science. Building on SeaWorld’s legacy of being one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center aims to bring their 60 years of experience and knowledge in marine animal care, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation to the UAE and wider region.

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is a world-class facility led by marine scientists, veterinarians, animal care professionals, marine animal rescue experts and educators who collaborate with peers, environmental organizations, regulators and academic institutions to impact long-term conservation efforts in the region.

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is a dedicated marine science facility outfitted with specialized equipment for research, rescue, rehabilitation and education operations. The Center brings together state-of-the-art research laboratories equipped with an aquaculture facility, a veterinary hospital, access to a shared necropsy facility, rescue pools with a rescue clinic as well as a wide-ranging rescue fleet to provide specialized care to rescued animals and advance marine conservation efforts. The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is also equipped with a high-tech auditorium and classrooms to facilitate knowledge transfer and inspire the next generation of marine scientists.

Located on Yas Island, the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences and SeaWorld. Now operational, the Center is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, a subsidiary of Miral and a leading operator of the world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions and SeaWorld.

For more information, please visit: www.seaworldabudhabi.com/en/research-and-rescue

Additional images: https://we.tl/t-Ld3iuwBgKy

Media contact Swim for Clean Seas:

Ananda Shakespeare

Shakespeare Communications

ananda@shakespearecomms.com

www.shakespearecomms.com

For media inquiries:

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Farah Sarieddine

Head of PR

fsarieddine@miral.ae