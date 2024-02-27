Manama: - Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME), a regional platform dedicated to driving net-zero and nature-positive solutions, today announced a high-level lineup of speakers for its upcoming roundtable on “Green Mobility and the Growth of MENA’s EV Market” scheduled for March 4, 2024, in Manama.

The first of the Forum’s 2024 Decarbonisation Roundtable Series, the event is being held in partnership with 1st Motors, a leading EV dealer in Bahrain, and Infracorp a Lead Partner of Sustainability Forum Middle East, and the venue partner for the roundtable. The roundtable will address the pressing need for decarbonizing the transportation sector and the pivotal role of electric vehicles (EVs) in achieving regional net-zero emissions targets.

Joining the panel of experts will be representatives from leading organizations including Abdulaziz Tawfeeqi, Director of Development, Infracorp, Ayman Alajmi, Chairman and CEO, Braxtone Group, Ali Salman, Renewable Energy Specialist, Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), Dr. Hassan Al-Mulla, VP - Portfolio Management & Corporate Development, Bapco Energies, and Sharat Faqurudheen, Head of IoT Solutions, NGN International. The session will be moderated by Kal Subramanian, Head of Markets, KPMG.

Panelists will address the global challenge posed by transport-related emissions and regional efforts and progress in driving sustainable mobility solutions, including ever growing demand from MENA consumers for electric mobility. Experts will also explore the necessary actions and collaborations to support the adoption of electric mobility, with a focus on EV technology, charging infrastructure, and policy frameworks.

Commenting, Ali Salman, Renewable Energy Specialist, EWA, "EWA has objectively established regulations for EVSE installations, contributing to MOIC Technical Regulation BH 1:2021 and allowing for further deployments of wider pertinent incubator."

Kal Subramanian, Head of Markets, KPMG, added, "With the National commitment towards decarbonization and Net-zero in the Kingdom of Bahrain, ESG is rapidly gaining traction. But as with any change in the market landscape, processes, policies and behaviors will require a maturity curve to evolve. Looking to the future, and specifically in the Automotive sector focusing on the electric vehicle adoption, the sector will need to plan and work towards a number of challenges including – costs, infrastructure development in terms of charging stations and accessibility, and uncertainties in mindset and behavior. To drive change, stakeholders must proactively engage in targeted efforts to dispel any misconceptions; reinforce and rethink infrastructure setup; and educate the community about the many benefits of EVs and positive impact it can have towards national targets."

Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organizer, said, “We are delighted to announce this diverse group of speakers to address the development of the region’s EV market. With strong and growing demand, the adoption of electric vehicles can make a tremendous contribution towards the decarbonisation of the transportation sector. We’re excited to hear from our panel of experts, who will take a holistic look at the opportunities as well as the challenges facing the industry and its growth. We’re especially pleased to have speakers representing the public and private sectors, whose joint efforts and collaboration are essential to innovation and the realization of the region’s net-zero targets.”

Sustainability Forum Middle East is dedicated to fostering dialogue and collaboration on decarbonisation initiatives in the region. The roundtable serves as a platform for stakeholders to exchange insights, explore opportunities, and drive meaningful action towards achieving net-zero emissions.



Supporting the Forum are a group of partners dedicated to regional climate action. These include Lead Partners: Bank ABC and Infracorp, Strategic Partners: Tamkeen, Bapco Energies and Standard Chartered Bank, Forum Partners: APM Terminals Bahrain, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (Asry), Zu’bi & Partners, The Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC) and American Chamber of Commerce, Bahrain, Official Carrier: Gulf Air Group.

For registration and further information, please contact info@sustainmideast.com.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

FinMark Communications

Email: ztaher@finmarkcoms.com