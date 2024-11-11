Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced BENEFIT, the leading company in fintech and electronic financial transaction in Bahrain, as a Forum Partner for its upcoming third edition being held on January 28-29, 2025 in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Forum, to be held once again in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment, will focus on "Mobilizing Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience”, with BENEFIT’s collaboration reflecting its active role in supporting sustainable innovation within Bahrain’s financial sector, contributing to the Kingdom’s journey towards a digital and environmentally-conscious economy.

With a proven track record in fostering fintech advancements and promoting financial inclusivity, Benefit will join a diverse group of over 400 senior regional business leaders from across sectors and sustainability and climate experts at the event. Together, participants will discuss critical strategies for achieving net-zero goals including how to advance sustainable financial practices across the MENA region.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Abdulwahed AlJanahi, Chief Executive of Benefit, said, “Our collaboration with Sustainability Forum Middle East underscores Benefit’s commitment to sustainable development and digital transformation. By supporting this important platform, we aim to enhance awareness of the important role we are playing to enhance financial sustainability through innovative solutions that reduce our environmental impact whilst empowering Bahrain’s digital economy. We look forward to contributing to meaningful discussions that will help chart a sustainable future for our nation and the region.”

Adding, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications and the Forum Founder and Organiser, said, “We are thrilled to welcome BENEFIT as a Forum Partner. Its dedication to sustainable innovation within Bahrain’s digital finance ecosystem aligns perfectly with our mission to drive actionable climate and social initiatives. Their leadership in pioneering efficient, eco-friendly solutions across financial transactions exemplifies the critical role of the financial sector in advancing sustainable growth.”

The Forum’s 2025 agenda covers a range themes central to driving the region’s net-zero journey from the need to ramp up financing to policy developments and regulations, to strategies for innovation, technology advancements, and more. The Forum will again feature a number of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and practical hands-on learning workshops over the two-day period, all designed to raise awareness, drive collaboration, and mobilise action and investment to achieve regional climate and energy resilience.

For more information on the Forum and how to partner or take part, please contact info@sustainmideast.com

About Sustainability Forum Middle East

Sustainability Forum Middle East is a regional platform for promoting understanding and driving climate action on the part of the private sector, whose embracing of decarbonisation and the promotion of nature-based solutions is critical to meeting the net-zero and sustainability ambitions of the MENA countries. Annually, the Forum hosts a two-day Forum (next edition in January 2025) featuring expert-led workshops and high-level dialogue, as well as a series of roundtable events held across the region that delve into subjects critical to the drive towards decarbonisation and sustainable development of the MENA economies.



For media enquiries, please contact:

Zahraa Taher

Managing Director

FinMark Communications

Email: info@sustainmideast.com