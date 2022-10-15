Dubai, UAE:– Superior Essex Communications has announced the schedule for its “Technical Seminar Series” to support the growing demand for intelligent building technologies in the region. The Technical Seminar Series will be held across the Middle East including UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman under the theme of “Smart and Sustainable Technologies for Intelligent Buildings”.

According to Fortune Business Insights Industry Report the global smart buildings market is projected to grow from US$ 80.62 billion in 2022 to US$ 328.62 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 22.2%. The growing concerns of increasing energy consumption worldwide are expected to fuel more advanced and energy efficient technologies.

Paul Weintraub, Director of International Business, Superior Essex Communications, said: “The Middle East and North Africa will be contributing significantly to the growth of the global smart buildings market due to an increasing demand for energy efficient intelligent building solutions.

“We see a distinct opportunity to support developers in this region who want to harness the power of our sustainably made cables in deployment of sustainable technologies in their smart buildings,” said Weintraub.

Superior Essex Communications is partnering with MICROSENS, MHT Lighting, Topnet and Fluke Networks to host the series of seminars demonstrating the latest advancements in sustainable technology innovations and solutions for smart buildings. Representatives from the collaborating companies will share insights to demonstrate how smart buildings benefit from deploying sustainable technology, including sustainable solutions.

“Intelligent and smart buildings are on the increase to meet the ever-increasing need for connectivity and energy efficiency. The buildings are being designed to be green and sustainable. This requires innovative technologies to be used for telecommunication and power distribution in intelligent buildings. The seminars will cover the latest innovations and solutions that meet the needs of intelligent buildings,” said K. Ganesan, Managing Director, Topnet Distribution.

Schedule of Technical Seminar Series:

October 17, 2022: Technical Seminar - Kuwait

October 18, 2022: Technical Seminar - Doha, Qatar

October 20, 2022: Technical Seminar - Abu Dhabi, UAE

October 31, 2022: Technical Seminar - Muscat, Oman

November 2, 2022: Technical Seminar - Dubai, UAE

For more information and registration, go to: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/cu/mH3xfqK

ABOUT SUPERIOR ESSEX COMMUNICATIONS

Superior Essex Communications is a leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable in North America. It is on the forefront of innovation through Power over Ethernet, Intelligent Buildings and Cities, 5G Fiber infrastructure including Hybrid and Composite solutions, as well as technological advancements being made at its Product Development Center. Superior Essex Communications is also setting the pace on sustainability by being the first company with a Zero Waste to Landfill Certification at its Hoisington (KS) plant; the first wire and cable producer to contribute points to LEED certification, and the first to offer verified sustainable cables in over 50 products. Superior Essex Communications is Everywhere You Live and Work®. Additional information is available at superioressexcommunications.com.

