Abu Dhabi – Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi recently concluded an exceptional edition of its Astrolabe Career Fair, dedicated to fostering direct engagement between students, alumni, and industry leaders. This year's event witnessed an extraordinary turnout, with more than 80 distinguished companies participating in the event. The fair showcased a diverse array of industries, providing extensive exposure opportunities for both students and alumni.

During the event Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Residents Office, which is a part of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) strengthened their partnership by formalizing it with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The main aim of this collaboration is to simplify the process of Abu Dhabi Golden Visa nominatins for students, staff and graduates affiliated with SUAD. This demonstrates the institution's commitment, to its community. Additionally, SUAD will provide scholarships to exceptional high school graduates who obtain Abu Dhabi Golden Visas, in accordance with university policies and available capacity.

His Excellency Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office, said: “The Abu Dhabi Residents Office is keen to attract global top talent and outstanding students to Abu Dhabi to enjoy the Emirate’s top-class education and its cosmopolitan and culturally diverse society, integrate them into the local community, and retain them in Abu Dhabi, which offers unlimited potential for personal and professional development.”

“Our partnership with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, which is one of the most prestigious academic institutions globally, is in line with our commitment to providing initiatives, products and services that promote the best quality of life to all Abu Dhabi residents through strategic partnerships such as this. Our consolidated work and continuous communication with the students and their families from all around the world will help promote the positive environment that the Emirate provides, making it the perfect destination to study, work, and grow.” H.E. added.

"We are thrilled to formalize our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office. At Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, we believe in the power of collaboration to create a stronger community. Our recent Astrolabe Career Fair and partnership with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office demonstrate our dedication to providing students and alumni with endless opportunities for success and growth," remarked Prof Nathalie Martial-Braz, Vice-Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

SUAD will actively cooperate with, and support initiatives undertaken by the Abu Dhabi Residents Office. These initiatives include programmes like Grow in Abu Dhabi and other endeavours aimed at attracting and retaining individuals within the Emirate. This joint effort exemplifies SUAD's dedication to contributing towards the growth and development of the Emirate.

Sylvie Foss, Head of the Career Centre at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, expressed her thoughts on this milestone event, stating, "We are proud to witness returning partners, who have played a vital role in our students' career journeys, as well as new entrants representing both promising start-ups and established global entities. The synergy at SUAD represents a forward-looking step for talent development and career progression."

The next Astrolabe event “Astrolabe Series” is scheduled for 6 March 2024. This event will bring together subject matter experts and high-level professionals for engaging talks and conferences; further enriching the educational and career development experiences of the University’s students and alumni.