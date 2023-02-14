Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNEC Group announced STREIT Group, a world-leading privately-owned armored vehicle manufacturer as the Diamond Partner for the 16th edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the 7th edition of the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2023, which will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. Organised in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Defence, the events will be held from 20-24 February 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC said: “We are delighted to add STREIT Group to our portfolio of partners which consists of leading global entities in the defence sector. By exchanging knowledge and experience, we ensure hosting an outstanding edition of IDEX and NAVDEX. The events provide a unique platform for companies to establish their position in the global defense and security industry, network with major players, and have access to the most recent technologies that are set to shape the future of the industry.”

STREIT Group Deputy Chairman Ahmed Raza said: "Our diamond partnership with ADNEC Group is something we are very proud of. The 2023 IDEX and NAVDEX will be outstanding on all levels and will commemorate STREIT Group's and IDEX's 30th anniversary. Over the past three decades, both have evolved advanced enormously. Participating in this event aligns with our strategy and reinforces our commitment as a local manufacturer to the UAE market, and marks a significant milestone as a key technology and production enabler as well as in our role of strengthening the defense capabilities of the countries we supply more importantly continuing to save lives."

IDEX and NAVDEX, the biggest events of their kind, will be attended by industry leaders, officials, decision-makers, ministers, and experts from around the globe. This year’s edition of IDEX also marks the 30th anniversary of its launch.

This year, the two exhibitions will feature a set of new initiatives that reinforce their position as the two most prominent global events in the field of defence, including a series of high-level roundtable dialogues with the participation of prominent intellectual leaders. The events will also include IDEX Next Gen, a platform dedicated to startups where they can showcase their solutions and technologies in the defence and maritime defence sectors, in addition to the Innovation Track Tour to highlight the latest products and innovations in the defence and maritime defence sectors.

IDEX and NAVDEX will also host panels that let attendees find out about the latest developments in the sector for the first time, as well as high-level panels that focus on topics related to the global defence sector. The events also feature the History of Defence pavilion, an interactive exhibition highlighting the most important products and technologies employed in the sector.

