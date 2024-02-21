Dubai, UAE:– Dubai's premier tech festival, Step Conference, is in full swing for its twelfth Dubai event and this morning, co-founder and CEO of Step, Ray Dargham announced, at the official opening ceremony, that the Dubai-born-brand will be “going global” through a leading partner hosting model for global event organisers to explore.

The new model has been created in response to significant demand organisers have received to take the event to other markets beyond Saudi Arabia and will see the Step brand leverage the increasing government interest across the world in accelerating and supporting start-ups within key cities.

Differing from a traditional franchising model, the partner hosting model will see local organisers receive significant support from the central Step team in Dubai, with training offered to local hosts alongside assistance with programming, production, sponsorship data, event tools and brand assets, not to mention the extensive knowledge and event experience which the central team will provide.

“We’ve built a reputation and strong brand equity since setting up the first Step Conference here in Dubai 12 years ago,” said Ray Dargham, co-founder and CEO of Step.

“With interest from beyond the GCC from flourishing start-up markets including Pakistan, Turkey and several countries in Africa, we’re taking a homegrown Dubai brand out of the region but also offering a new approach to global event possibilities which is very exciting,” he continued.

Over the past 12 years, Step Conference has hosted thousands of startups from 58 countries, of which 28.5% collectively achieved over $800 million in funding. In 2024, the event is hosting 350 startups participating in over 500 curated meetings with more than 150 venture capital firms, with access to funds worth $8.2 billion. A staggering 8,000 international attendees are convening across two days as Step Conference continues to amplify Dubai's presence on the global tech stage.

To register your interest in partner hosting potential visit https://stepconference.com/go/register-interest.

About Step Conference

Step Conference is Dubai's largest tech festival, held annually within the city’s innovation and technology hub, Dubai Internet City. It marks the convergence of innovation, knowledge, and unique opportunities, uniting over 8,000 attendees, 400 pioneering startups, and hosting more than 250 influential speakers.

The monumental event serves as a nexus for entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and curious minds, fostering connections and collaborations in the ever-evolving domains of tech and entrepreneurship. Showcasing six dedicated tracks spanning various industries and an esteemed roster of experts, Step Conference consistently provides an unrivalled experience each year, inviting exploration into the future of innovation.



For more information and to book tickets visit https://dubai.stepconference.com.

About TECOM Group PJSC

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai’s status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses and land – to over 10,800 customers and more than 105,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts’ community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, “axs”, which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the “GoFreelance” package serves freelance talents.

For more information, please visit: www.tecomgroup.ae