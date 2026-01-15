Sharjah: The 2026 edition of SteelFab exhibition features strong participation from leading local, regional, and global steel fabrication companies and metal-forming manufacturers, alongside industrial solutions providers operating across the UAE and international markets.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition concludes on Thursday evening. It showcases cutting-edge innovations and technologies shaping the future of the steel and metalworking sector, presented by global industry leaders based in Taiwan, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, Turkey, India, and Egypt.

International machine tool manufacturers presented heavy-duty CNC systems at the exhibition, targeting the operational needs of the oil and gas, aerospace, and heavy industries sectors. These machines demonstrated advanced capabilities in processing hard-to-machine materials, combined with high precision, reliability, and operational efficiency.

The participating companies at SteelFab 2026 highlighted their established and long-standing industrial expertise, reinforced by robust after-sales service frameworks and dedicated technical support.

This year’s edition also featured extensive showcases of metal-forming equipment, press brake machines, and workshop solutions. Companies focused on delivering integrated systems that combine machinery, tooling, auxiliary equipment, as well as robotics and automation technologies. These offerings were presented under the Turnkey Solutions model, designed to address manufacturers’ operational needs and optimise overall production efficiency.

Specialised companies presented a portfolio of powder coating solutions, ranging from manual units to fully automated systems. The exhibits covered pre-treatment tunnels, curing ovens, and conveyor systems. These solutions support the manufacturing of steel, aluminum, and metal components across various industrial sectors, with a strong presence in global export markets.

H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, remarked that SteelFab 2026 continues to consolidate its role as a core industrial platform bringing together leading local and global metal fabrication companies under one roof in the emirate of Sharjah.

He added that the exhibition underscores increasing investor confidence in Sharjah’s capacity to attract high-value industrial investments and support the growth of regional manufacturing and supply chains.

Al Midfa further noted that the success of this year’s edition, reflected in the growth in international participation and the advanced technologies on display, positions SteelFab as a key meeting point for manufacturers and industrial solutions providers.

SteelFab 2026 recorded strong participation from global companies specialising in advanced industrial technologies. These included the Chinese-Taiwanese company “Taillift,” which offers manufacturing technologies for electrical enclosures, metal cabinets, fire safety cabinets, and HVAC systems.

In addition, German’s Messer and the US-based Hypertherm showcased comprehensive metal processing portfolios, including laser cutting systems, welding solutions, and metal forming technologies.

For the fourth year in a row, India’s Bhavya Machine Tools is participating in SteelFab presenting a diverse range of workshop equipment, tool rooms solutions, and sheet metal machinery.

The United Kingdom–based company Renishaw presented advanced manufacturing and quality control solutions, including CMM systems designed to operate directly on the production floor without the need for dedicated inspection rooms.

Furthermore, the Turkish company “Electron” introduced end-to-end powder coating equipment and line solutions, covering manual and automated systems, with export operations spanning more than 70 countries and a strong presence in regional markets.

The Egyptian company “Simplix” is participating in SteelFab for the third consecutive year, offering laser cutting, welding, and marking solutions, highlighting the exhibition’s strategic importance in reinforcing its regional footprint with plans for further expansion in future editions.

