stc Group signed MoUs with over a dozen partners at MWC including Huawei, Samsung, and IBM, among others.

Barcelona, Spain: - stc Group, a global leader in digital transformation, has successfully concluded its sponsorship and participation in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

As part of stc Group’s activities at MWC, the Group solidified its commitment to innovation and growth through the signing strategic MoUs with industry giants. The following partnerships that were announced:

IBM Middle East: stc Group and IBM Middle East agree to collaborate on upgrades to current fault management systems through the implementation of the latest cloud-based Netcool fault management platform.

China Mobile International Limited (CMI): The agreement will see both partners work together to advance the deployment and implementation of IoT connectivity services for businesses in the region.

Channels by stc x Huawei: In collaboration with Huawei, this MoU focuses on driving growth in the devices business, engaging in yearly business plans, and exploring strategic collaborations.

Channels by stc x Samsung: This joint business plan with Samsung aims to sustain growth initiatives, marking a significant collaboration in the consumer electronics and services sector.

Partnerships with global entities such as Ericsson, Huawei, and Samsung signifies the great strides that stc Group is making towards an even more globally connected future. With these collaborations, stc is positioned at the forefront of shaping the ever-evolving digital landscape, driving collaboration, innovation and accelerating performance.

During the event, stc Group displayed a variety of on-ground activations, each highlighting different facets of their technological prowess and commitment to sustainability. These included the AI Selfie, a customized interactive experience that enabled visitors to create their own digital avatars.

The Digital City 3D sand table demonstrated stc Group’s vision for the future of smart cities and their advanced technology. Visitors had the opportunity to be fully immersed in a 3D tour inside Makkah through Makkah 3D Experience, further underscoring stc Group’s continuous efforts to cultural heritage and advancing visualization technologies, all while illustrating how 5G Advanced can catalyze digital transformation across sectors.

The IntelliReserve activation specialized in tracking and analyzing data on various wildlife species in the Kingdom, and the Sustainable Park activation gave visitors the chance to experience a virtual journey through interactive screens.

These on-ground activations represent stc Group's innovative approach to digital transformation and its commitment to sustainability and connectivity.

About stc Group

stc Group is an engine of digital transformation, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitisation process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

