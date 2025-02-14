Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – stc Group, a leading digital enabler, concludes its participation in LEAP 2025, the world’s most-attended tech event, as its strategic partner.

This year, stc Group has set new benchmarks in connecting Saudi Arabia to the world through cutting-edge digital solutions. Recognized with accolades like TM Forum’s Running-on-ODA accreditation, stc is reshaping industry standards across the Middle East.

As part of the Group’s mission to drive digital innovation, stc Group was proud to announce the launch of upsource by solutions at LEAP, a new business process outsourcing subsidiary. upsource will enhance overall efficiency for businesses across the kingdom, by providing the opportunity to outsource non-core business functions, including operations management, finance, human resources, and customer experience solutions.

Showcasing stc Group’s leadership in AI innovation at LEAP, stc unveiled stc.AI, the Group’s bespoke AI platform. By integrating the latest smart technology with robust cloud storage and computing capabilities, stc.AI will help businesses operate smarter and more efficiently. stc Group has also partnered with sully.ai to offer autonomous healthcare solutions for citizens across the kingdom.

At LEAP, stc Group reinforced its position as a leading force in the industry, showcasing over 75 agreements with industry players, and global tech leaders such as:

AWS: stc Group will accelerate Saudi Arabia’s deployment of cloud-based services and AI infrastructure as a System Integrator Premier Partner, the highest tier in the AWS Partner Network.

Nokia: The two tech giants signed their partnership in spearheading 6G development in the MEA region and complete Saudi Arabia's first Proof of Concept (POC) of Software Defined Access Networks (SDAN) over the Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) network, driving unparalleled connectivity across the kingdom.

Huawei: stc Group is first in the region to commercially deploy cutting-edge 50 Gigabit Passive Optical Network (50G PON) providing robust, high-capacity digital infrastructure to support the kingdom's rapidly expanding 5G network.

Ericsson: By adopting the Ericsson Charging to enhance 5G and network API monetization, trialing the 5G Cloud Radio Access Network (RAN), and signing an MoU to advance digital business monetization in Saudi Arabia, stc Group and Ericsson are accelerating digital business opportunities and connectivity solutions across the kingdom.

Bridge Alliance: This partnership initiates the process to turn telco APIs into digital products, making stc Group the first MENA operator to commit to API Exchange (BAEx).

Kyndryl: Key enterprises will have advanced network services and streamlined connectivity with stc and Kyndryl's multi-year partnership, establishing enhanced cloud and IT infrastructure capabilities across the MENA region.

Key enterprises will have advanced network services and streamlined connectivity with stc and Kyndryl’s multi-year partnership, establishing enhanced cloud and IT infrastructure capabilities across the MENA region. SambaNova: stc Group, through its AI arm, stc.AI, has launched a Large Language Model (LLM) sovereign cloud platform, which will run the world’s largest open-source frontier AI model driving innovation and scalability for Saudi enterprises.

stc also presented its vision for smart, sustainable, and connected urban living through its partnership with the Mohammad bin Salman Foundation to develop Misk City. stc Group’s centralized data infrastructure, green technologies, and inclusive digital solutions, will redefine connected living in the kingdom.

As a proud strategic partner of LEAP, stc Group continues to drive forward-thinking solutions and foster global collaborations. With over 75 new agreements, stc Group is paving the way for a more connected and technologically advanced future.

About stc Group

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.