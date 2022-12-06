Bahrain: In the recently held Eighth Edition of Manama Entrepreneurship Week, Bahrain Businesswomen Society welcomed the core group and launched Startup Wings, part of SRAM & MRAM Group. The prestigious Manama Entrepreneurship Week was held under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Governor of Capital Governorate, from 27 November to 1 December 2022.

Startup Wings is a UK-based Investment and Growth Accelerator. It is committed to creating an ecosystem that caters to Economic Growth and Nation-Building focusing on Investor Relations and Business Consultancy. The group is committed to overall growth across varied verticals and industries. The group envisions to create and develop an ecosystem that helps in creating jobs, generating revenue, and cater to economic growth and nation-building. With the launch of Startup Wings, the First Lioness Fund (FLF) through Startup Wings will be investing in the MEA region and promoting 100 women-led start-ups.

The First Lioness Fund is an initiative toward empowering women-centric businesses. It is a fund enriched by multiple programs to empower women, understand them and recognize their potential in women leadership and women-led start-ups.

Manama Entrepreneurship Week MEW is the largest annual celebration of entrepreneurship in the Kingdom of Bahrain, bringing in leading global speakers and offering a platform to share ideas and visions among peers and investors

Earlier the Group partnered with Saara Group to begin the new investment journey in Bahrain and other MENA countries. The Saara Group is instrumental in offering Operation and Maintenance services to Oil & Gas industry in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, India & China and has been regarded as one of the most reliable companies among all other services providers, enjoying an unparalleled reputation for executing major projects.

Ahlam Yusuf Janahi will be the Ambassador for the group and will assist in exploring investment opportunities for the start-ups in the MENA region. She will be instrumental in guiding and leading the Startup Wings through FLF in the region and being part of the journey of strengthening women-led start-ups and Women Entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Founding Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, “We are delighted to be a part of the Eighth Edition of Manama Entrepreneurship Week and to partner with Business Women’s Society for investing in women-led start-ups. This will certainly open new avenues of investment in the geography and is a great time to invest. We are elated to have Saara Group with us in our journey in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

The summit will focus on attracting angel investors and early-stage start-ups from across the MENA region to the Kingdom to explore opportunities for investment and expansion.

Speaking on the launch, Abhishek Sharrma, Founder Startup Wings said, “We are ready to create an ecosystem that goes beyond any investment but with the ethos of partnering with start-ups and boosting the economy.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with SRAM & MRAM Group and provide vital assistance to the group in the region through this association. This alliance will be opening new avenues of business collaborations and outreach beyond geographies”, said Mohammad Mansoor, Founder & CEO, SAARA GROUP.

Celebrated by more than 10 million people in more than 170 countries worldwide each year, the Global Entrepreneurship Week, organized by Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) is one of the largest entrepreneurship events.

Heena Mansoor, Director, SAARA Group said, “The idea for this special start-up fund especially for women is a great initiative for passionate women in their respective fields and to empower and to encourage women to become entrepreneurs and follow their passion and enable them to become game changers, locally, regionally and across the world.”

Representing FLF, Ahlam Yusuf Janahi, Ambassador, MENA, quoted, “I am delighted to represent the Startup Wings and First Lioness Fund. Representing FLF is an honour to aid in the investment opportunities for women-led start-ups. The First Lioness Fund, is an initiative by the SRAM & MRAM Group towards empowering women-centric businesses, enabling women empowerment.”

-Ends-

About Startup Wings:

Part of SRAM & MRAM Group, Startup-Wings is a UK-based Investment and Business Consultancy Firm & Growth Accelerator. Focusing on Investor Relations and Business Consultancy, we are committed toward an overall growth across varied verticals and industries. We envision to create and develop an ecosystem that helps in creating jobs, generating revenue, cater to economic growth and nation-building.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the brand has offices across the globe. The group company has a diversified portfolio ranging from Agro-products to Information Technology, with footprints spread across multifarious services, verticals and operations viz., Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services & Solutions, Information Technology, Media & Publishing, Embedded Systems and Infrastructure. For more information on SRAM & MRAM Group, please visit, https://srammram.com/

For more information on Startup Wings, kindly visit the website: http://www.startupwings.com/

About SAARA Group:

Founded in 2010 by Mohammad Mansoor, SAARA GROUP of Companies was conceptualised with the purpose of offering Operation and Maintenance services to Saudi Arabia’s predominant Oil & Gas industry. The group has broadened its scope to encompass the continues growing Petro-chem industry in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, India & China. With team of more than 1000 industry experts, it has been regarded as one of the most reliable company among all other services providers, enjoying an unparalleled reputation for executing major projects.

SAARA GROUP thorough its Industrial wing (ExelOn Infrastructure / Industrial Solutions) has also built large scale facilities in the areas such as Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Power, Fertilizer, Steel, Desalination, Automation services Oil & Gas Industry etc., for the topmost organizations of Saudi Arabia such as Saudi Aramco, SABIC, SCECO, SWCC and highly reputed international clientele consisting of KNOC, Mitsui, JVK E&P, USA etc. The scope of activities governs all disciplines of industrial construction such as Mechanical, Civil, Electrical and Instrumentation.

Its various business interests included Operation & Maintenance, Construction, Trading, Renewal Energy, Manufacturing. Marine Solutions, and General Trading. With the changing scenario and external business environment going through radical transformation, it was felt that the Group be organized into a corporate entity to infuse various elements and components of long-term growth, development and continuity. In addition to providing strategic support, SAARA Group also provides vital assistance to its various clients in the areas of Project Finance in collaboration with different financial firms of the MENA Region & beyond.

For more information on Saara Group, kindly visit the website: https://saaragroup.com/

About MEW:

Manama Entrepreneurship Week was launched under the patronage of the Capital Governorate in 2015 as a platform that connects and enables entrepreneurs and start-ups through showcasing leading regional and International success stories and highlighting the various support and business acceleration mediums available in the Kingdom of Bahrain. MEW is a week-long event, held annually, presenting various events, seminars, workshops and conferences that are held in celebration of entrepreneurship, further promoting and optimizing the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem.

For more information on MEW, kindly visit the website: https://www.manamaweek.com/