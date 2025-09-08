Sharjah: Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL), an affiliate of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), will host the seventh edition of the annual Majors Discipline Exhibition from September 22 to 25 under the theme “A World in Two: Take Your Major to a New Dimension”. The event brings together leading universities and colleges to offer students a comprehensive platform for exploring academic disciplines, career opportunities, and the skills needed for future success.

The four-day exhibition, held from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the SBA headquarters, will place strong emphasis on developing skills aligned with the new trends in the current and future job market.

In line with its inclusive approach, the exhibition is tailored to meet the needs of a wide range of participants. It targets high school students preparing for university, including students of determination and those enrolled in home-schooling or literacy programmes. Postgraduate students, scholarship applicants, parents, educators, and academic advisors are also encouraged to attend. To ensure a focused experience, the schedule is segmented by audience: Monday and Tuesday are reserved for female students, Wednesday for male students, and Thursday is open to students of all genders from international schools.

Aligning studies with career prospects

By aligning academic choices with career prospects, the exhibition empowers students to combine personal strengths with academic knowledge, enhancing their employability and competitiveness in a dynamic job market. It also offers practical guidance on securing scholarships and raises awareness of emerging and future academic disciplines linked to evolving career paths.

Informed decisions

Commenting on the upcoming edition, Eman Bushlaibi, Director of SPL, said: "Choosing a university major is a defining moment in a student's life. It requires a clear understanding of the available options and their future potential. The Majors Discipline Exhibition offers a trusted platform where students can engage directly with universities, inquire about academic programmes, scholarships, and career prospects. We aim to equip them with the insight and confidence to make informed decisions that reflect their strengths and ambitions.”

Participating institutions

Representing both local and international academia, participants include the University of Sharjah, American University of Sharjah, Zayed Military University, Sharjah Police Sciences Academy, Sharjah Maritime Academy, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai, Al Ain University, Fatima College of Health Sciences (Ajman), Al Wasl University, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and University of Al Dhaid.

Interactive platforms and workshops

The exhibition will feature university and college booths alongside a dedicated workshop area, interactive screens to assess academic interests and personal strengths, and skills assessments aligned with prospective university disciplines. This year also marks the introduction of virtual reality in medical education, in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences – Innovation Centre. This immersive zone will showcase tools used to build virtual learning environments and highlight student projects that demonstrate the role of these technologies in enhancing practical training and interactive learning.

A comprehensive agenda

The exhibition will host more than 15 panel discussions and interactive workshops covering a broad spectrum of topics. These include strategies for securing scholarships, guidance on choosing a major with confidence, the role of artificial intelligence in scientific research, and approaches to academic excellence and overcoming challenges. Additional sessions will focus on leadership development, essential educational and professional skills, goal setting, and anticipating future job markets. The programme also features inspiring student success stories, underscoring the importance of personal skill development throughout the university journey.

Consistent growth and expanding reach

Since its launch in 2018, the Majors Discipline Exhibition has witnessed steady and significant growth in attendance, underscoring its growing relevance to students and academic institutions alike. The 2023 edition welcomed 3,133 visitors, rising to 4,530 in 2024.