Dubai – PRCA MENA, the leading Public Relations Communications Association of the Middle East and North Africa, is thrilled to introduce the lineup of speakers for the highly anticipated PRCA MENA Conference 2023. This one-day event is scheduled to take place on November 8th, at the Movenpick Hotel & Residence in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In alignment with the growing international engagement of Saudi Arabia, PRCA MENA has selected a panel of industry experts who are actively contributing to the country's transformation. Moderated by One Group’s Samya Hussain, some confirmed speakers include Mark Lamb from APCO Worldwide, Khansa'a Abu Naji from Meshbank, Nour Taher from intella, Hisham Jabrah from Hunak, Marco Binenti from Global Think Group, Abdulrahman Al Obailan from TTP, Anas Agag from New Native, Ahmed Al Abdulkarim from Bayan for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, among other renowned names which can be viewed here. Additional speakers will be unveiled in the upcoming days promising a diverse range of perspectives and insights.

The PRCA MENA Conference 2023, organised in cooperation with One Group, PRCA MENA strategic partner, promises to be an unmissable event, offering a platform for robust discussions, knowledge exchange, and networking opportunities. Industry professionals and stakeholders from across the region and beyond are invited to join us on this momentous occasion.

Stay tuned for further updates and announcements as we continue to shape an event that reflects the dynamic landscape of public relations and communications in the MENA region.

To book tickets please visit: https://prca.mena.global/events/prca-mena-conference-and-digital-awards-2023/

About One Group

A Marketing and Communication group, founded and based in Saudi Arabia – 2017, working to provide consulting, business development and project management services through implementing best methodologies and standards by national and international competencies and distinct energies where they have participated in leading several major communication projects and initiatives.

For more information visit https://one1.sa/

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

For more information visit https://prca.mena.global/

