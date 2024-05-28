Abu Dhabi, UAE - Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Ocean Institute will host its first international Ocean Conference, titled "Towards the UN Ocean Conference 2025, Ocean: Science, Policy & Blue Economy, a common ambition for the UAE, France, and Costa Rica" on Thursday, 30 May 2024, starting at 2:00 PM at the Zayed Theatre on the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Campus.

This conference underscores the university's commitment to address environmental burning issues using a multidisciplinary approach and to engage the community in the global reflection on ocean preservation and sustainability. Held in the lead to the UN Ocean Conference 2025 that will take place in France in June 2025, the conference is also the inaugural event of the University’s Ocean Institute that was launched at COP28. In line with the national agenda for sustainability of the UAE, France, and Costa Rica, it also contributes to the advancement of the UN Sustainable Development Goal 14 Life below water.

The conference acts as a venue to regroup international experts, leaders & researchers shaping the ocean conversation. On this occasion, the Ocean Institute of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi will outline its development plan for the next few years.

Opening remarks will be delivered by distinguished guests, including His Excellency Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE; His Excellency Francisco J. Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of Costa Rica to the UAE; and Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Vice Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

Keynote speeches will be given by Hiba Obaid Mohammad Darwish Alshehhi, Director of Biodiversity Department at the Ministry of Climate Change & Environment and HE Ahmed Abdulmuttaleb Baharoon, Executive Director for Environmental Informationand Science and Outreach Management, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi.

Panels will be moderated by Ashok Adicéam, Deputy Ambassador Ocean – French Gov Deputy Special envoy to French President - UN Ocean Conference, Nice 2025, and Admiral Christophe Prazuck, Director of the Ocean Institute and former chief of the French Navy. These panels & presentations will delve into topics such as ocean research, ecosystems preservation, coastal cities, and the blue economy. Participants will include representatives from the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC), the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Abu Dhabi Maritime, the World Resources Institute, and other esteemed organizations. The event's discussions will focus on the current state of the ocean, innovative solutions for conservation, and sustainable practices in marine industries.

Additionally, the conference will feature an underwater photography exhibition titled "Living Colors for Pure Ocean” by Christophe Chellapermal. This exhibition celebrates the mesmerizing beauty of the ocean through the lens of its colorful biodiversity, showcasing the extraordinary marine microfauna that plays a crucial role in the balance of ocean ecosystems.

Moreover, as part of the conference and in collaboration with the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD), a site visit to the research vessel Jaywun will take place. During the visit, the invitees will have the opportunity to engage with experts and scientists aboard Jaywun, as well as world-leading researchers from the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Ocean Institute. This will be an excellent occasion for in-depth discussions on ocean preservation and marine biology, highlighting cutting-edge research and innovative approaches in these crucial fields.

The Ocean Institute initiative will provide UAE decision makers with a cutting-edge assessment of the health and evolution of the nation's coastal areas. This comprehensive tool will inform impact studies for any projects aimed at modifying coastal zones, detect pollution, identify invasive species, and evaluate their impacts. It will aid the fisheries administration in promoting the sustainable exploitation of marine resources and support UAE's efforts to preserve and expand mangrove ecosystems. Additionally, this initiative will contribute to Emiratization by hiring local operators, engineers, and other professionals, and serve as a remarkable example for the international scientific community. By forming the foundation for various educational programs, it will inspire young UAE students to pursue careers as marine biologists, bio-data analysts, AI imaging engineers, and marine protected area managers.

To learn more about Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Ocean Institute, please visit: https://rb.gy/zjm8c3

The event is open to the public, and interested parties are encouraged to register in advance. For more information and registration details, please visit: www.sorbonne.ae/towards-unoc-2025/