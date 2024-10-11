Dubai, UAE - Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, is set to host Sophos Xperience Partner Roadshow in Dubai on 15 October 2024, from 5 PM to 9 PM, at the Hotel Palace Downtown. The event will highlight Sophos' vision and outlook, strategies for the year, and the company’s future-focused MSP business model.

The roadshow is expected to host over 100 partners across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and will focus on areas that are important for channel partners' success. Sophos is also previewing its key differentiators and competitive advantages. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into the technical roadmap, including strategic perspectives on upcoming innovations. The regional go-to-market strategy will be a key highlight, with discussions on up-selling, cross-selling and creating new opportunities, along with a live demonstration of Sophos' Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities.

“As companies in the GCC rapidly embrace digital transformation, the potential surface for cyberattacks is expanding. Ransomware attacks continue to be the most prevalent threat today, driving the growth of the cybercrime economy. It is important for organizations to strengthen their cyber defenses with around-the-clock threat detection, investigation and response. We aim to educate our partners that this can be achieved with Sophos’ Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, which can augment existing security operations teams or can be handed over completely to Sophos for full 24/7 monitoring, response and remediation,” said Harish Chib, vice president, Emerging Markets, Middle East and Africa at Sophos.

The Sophos Stat e of Ransomware 2024 Report reveals that 99% of organizations hit by ransomware were able to identify the root cause of the attack. The two most common root causes of ransomware attacks, exploited vulnerabilities and compromised credentials, are preventable, yet many organizations are still failing to implement key security measures that will reduce their overall risk profile.

“During the roadshow, Sophos experts will advise partners on the importance of evaluating their exposure to the underlying causes and address this concern on how to prioritize the riskiest exposures and provide tailored remediation guidance,” added Chib.

Over the last few years, Sophos has built a structure that provides its partners with the support and resources they need to be successful in the cybersecurity market. Partners will also benefit from the opportunity to connect and network with like-minded professionals across the GCC market.