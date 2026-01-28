Suhar Under the patronage of Sheikh Haitham bin Hamood Al Shehi, Deputy Wali of Liwa, SOHAR Port and Freezone, in partnership with the Oman Volunteers Network (Taawon), successfully concluded the Volunteer Passport Program, marking the completion of a structured five-month youth development program designed to build national capabilities and strengthen community engagement in North Al Batinah Governorate.

This youth program equipped 125 young men and women from North Al Batinah Governorate with specialized training in leadership, teamwork, and project management, enabling them to establish sustainable volunteer teams that address local community needs.

Participants were awarded official “Volunteer Passports” following rigorous evaluations of their training performance, project proposals, and peer leadership demonstrations, certifying their readiness to independently lead volunteer teams and drive impactful community development initiatives.

“The Volunteer Passport Program represents a qualitative step forward in empowering youth with practical leadership and project management capabilities that enable them to lead impactful volunteer initiatives,” said Habib Salman Allawati, Leader of training at Oman Volunteers Network (Taawon). “Our partnership with SOHAR Port and Freezone reflects a shared commitment to structured volunteerism and the development of sustainable community-led solutions.”

The program supports Oman Vision 2040’s People and Society pillar by cultivating national skills through hands-on training in project design, stakeholder engagement, and sustainable impact measurement, enabling youth to contribute effectively to economic diversification and social progress. The initiative also aligns with SOHAR Port and Freezone’s ESG and CSR strategies, with a strong focus on social sustainability.

“At SOHAR, investing in people is central to our strategy. The Volunteer Passport Program reflects our commitment to developing future-ready capabilities and enabling youth to lead sustainable, community-driven initiatives,” said Rashad Al Wahaibi, Communication Advisor at SOHAR Port and Freezone. “Through this program, youth are positioned as active contributors to North Al Batinah’s long-term social development.”

SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to collaborate with institutional and community partners to promote sustainable volunteerism, strengthen social cohesion, and support the development of resilient communities, in line with its ESG and CSR approaches and the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated industrial and logistics hubs, strategically positioned to connect businesses to the world and facilitate trade across diverse sectors. This significant mega-project, a collaboration between ASYAD Group & the Port of Rotterdam, offers a comprehensive range of services, including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agribulk terminal.

With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR has become the primary gateway for Oman’s import and export activities, contributing 2.6% to the nation’s GDP and creating 42,000 direct and indirect jobs. The SOHAR Freezone enhances operational efficiencies through synergies in green manufacturing, logistics, and trade.

SOHAR Port is a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, committed to sustainable development and advanced technology. This modernization aligns with the economic diversification objectives outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.