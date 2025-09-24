Muscat: Demonstrating its continued leadership in advancing Oman’s financial sector and reinforcing its role as a catalyst for sustainable growth, Sohar International proudly served as the Mega Sponsor of the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Annual Conference and Awards 2025, hosted by the Muscat Stock Exchange on 24–25 September at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. Recognized as the largest investor relations gathering in the MENA region, this year’s conference was convened under the theme ‘Elevating Impact: The New Era of IR in the Middle East’, drawing over 200 participants, including leading international institutions, regulators, investors, corporates, and advisors. Underscoring the bank’s active involvement, Abbas Hassan Al Lawati, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Banking at Sohar International, contributed as a panelist in the high-level session on capital market development titled ‘Trading Oman and the GCC Region’.

Speaking on the occasion, Abbas Hassan Al Lawati, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Banking at Sohar International, said, “Hosting a prestigious forum like MEIRA for the first time in Oman marks a significant milestone in showcasing our nation's growing prominence on the global investment stage. In this context, Sohar International’s participation underscores our deep commitment to nurturing a dynamic and transparent investment landscape. As a progressive institution, the bank views investor relations as far more than statutory disclosures; it is about fostering innovation while building trust, thereby strengthening confidence and driving long-term value. Our engagement at this forum is pivotal to advancing dialogue on future-ready capital markets and ensuring that Oman remains on the universe of international investors.”

The 2025 edition marked a milestone as, for the first time, the conference engaged both buy- and sell-side participants, broadening its reach across the global investment community. With a largely international audience, discussions centered on transparency, governance, and best practices to drive sustainable market growth. Against this backdrop, Sohar International’s role as Mega Sponsor contributed significantly to amplifying Oman’s visibility on the global investment stage, while providing the bank with a strategic platform to engage directly with investors, highlight its expertise, and shape dialogue on the region’s evolving capital markets.

Building on this impact, a central focus was the panel in which Abbas Hassan Al Lawati contributed to discussions on critical themes shaping regional capital markets. These included the evolution of trading infrastructure and regulatory frameworks across the GCC, strategies to enhance market liquidity to attract global investors, the role of technology and digital platforms in widening access, and opportunities for greater cross-border collaboration among regional exchanges. The dialogue further underscored Oman’s growing potential as a hub for capital market activity — an ambition that aligns closely with Sohar International’s strategic priorities.

To complement its thought leadership, Sohar International also maintained a strong on-ground presence through a dedicated stall that served as a touchpoint for meaningful interaction. This presence translated its strategic sponsorship into tangible engagement, underscoring the bank’s role as a trusted partner in enabling collaboration and growth across Oman and the wider region. By supporting platforms of this scale, Sohar International reinforces its role as a driver of progress, deepening investor trust and advancing Oman’s standing in the global financial arena.

