Oman: Reaffirming its steadfast commitment to fostering intellectual dialogue and the exchange of impactful ideas, Sohar International hosted a compelling session of its signature Viewpoints Forum at the Mandarin Oriental, Muscat, on May 22, 2025. Attended by industry leaders, financial professionals, and decision-makers both in person and online, the event provided timely insights into global market trends under the theme “Politics, Policy & Prices – Impact on Markets: A Walkthrough.”

The forum featured Mr. James Ashley, Managing Director, Head of International Market Strategy, and Head of Strategic Advisory Solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Mr. Ashley delivered a comprehensive analysis of how geopolitical developments, policy shifts, and economic indicators influence global markets, offering attendees valuable perspectives drawn from his strategic expertise. Moderating the discussion was Ms. Sarah Cocker, acclaimed financial journalist and former CNBC Squawk Box anchor. Her dynamic and thoughtful facilitation enriched the conversation and brought clarity to complex global issues.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer at Sohar International, said, “Knowledge, when paired with access and perspective, becomes a powerful driver of opportunity. Our aim through initiatives like these is not only to exchange insights, but to ignite critical thinking, challenge convention, and equip our stakeholders to navigate an increasingly complex investment landscape with confidence. This forum reflects a broader commitment to strategic foresight and the kind of dialogue that drives long-term value. In an era where global and regional markets are more interconnected than ever, the need for nuanced, context-driven understanding is paramount. By convening thought leaders and decision-makers, we continue to position ourselves as a catalyst for intelligent growth—both for our clients and for the nation at large.”

Welcoming an elite audience of over 100 distinguished high-net worth clients, the event provided a powerful platform for insightful dialogue on shifting market dynamics and long-term investment strategies. Reinforcing its position as a catalyst for knowledge and a proponent of progressive thought leadership, Sohar International thoughtfully curated an environment that encouraged the exchange of diverse viewpoints and forward-thinking perspectives. A dynamic open-floor Q&A session further enriched the conversation, offering physical and digital attendees the opportunity to engage directly with industry experts and delve into issues of both personal and professional significance. Through this high-level engagement, the bank reaffirmed its dedication to equipping stakeholders with contextual intelligence and nurturing a culture of informed decision-making—one that aligns seamlessly with the Sultanate’s broader economic aspirations.

