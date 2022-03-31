Santa Monica, California:- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced today that its fourth annual Snap Partner Summit: Back to Reality will take place on April 28, 2022.

The virtual event will feature a keynote address by Snap Inc. co-founders Evan Spiegel, Chief Executive Officer, and Bobby Murphy, Chief Technology Officer, as well as other leaders from across the company. New products, features, and partnerships will be announced for Snap’s camera, developer, and creator platforms.

“We’re so excited to celebrate our partners and all of the work they are doing to transform the world through augmented reality. We can’t wait to share all of the new tools and capabilities that creators, developers, and partners can use to grow their businesses, on and off Snapchat,” said Evan Spiegel.

Doors open at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time and the keynote will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The webcast will be available at snappartnersummit.com and a replay of the keynote presentation will be accessible on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: investor.snap.com and Snap’s YouTube channel.

