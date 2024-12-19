The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) organised an educational workshop titled 'Criminal Intent in Cybercrime.' The event aimed to deepen participants’ legal understanding of cybercrimes, particularly distinguishing them from traditional crimes. It also provided a comprehensive examination of the key components of cybercrime, with a focus on the critical element of criminal intent.

The workshop underscored the approach adopted by UAE legislators in defining criminal intent as a vital prerequisite for prosecuting cybercrimes and imposing penalties. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on the general concept of criminal intent and its specific applications to cybercrimes. The unique characteristics of cybercrime were explored, alongside the substantive, procedural, and legal challenges these crimes pose. Attendees also examined the complexities involved in detecting, proving, and attributing cybercrimes to their perpetrators. A key focus of the discussions was the necessity of international collaboration to combat the global proliferation of cybercrime.

H.E. Ahmad bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, expressed his concerns regarding the rising threat of cybercrime in the digital age. He stated: "Cybercrimes represent an escalating challenge in the digital age, necessitating the development and implementation of effective strategies to achieve digital and cyber security. This must be complemented by comprehensive legislation specifically designed to address and manage this evolving category of crime. Organising this workshop underscores our commitment to raising legal awareness about cybercrimes, their risks, implications, and the mechanisms required to combat and mitigate them."

Al Muhairi further highlighted the importance of a well-defined legal framework to determine criminal intent in cybercrime cases. He noted: "Such a framework is essential for ensuring accountability, facilitating effective prosecution, and preventing impunity. This enhances the efficiency of our legal ecosystems in combating cybercrimes, which pose an escalating threat to the security of nations, communities, and individuals in today’s interconnected world."

The workshop, led by Dr Yahia Al Adwan, Senior Legal Advisor at the Technical Office of the SLC, brought together a distinguished group of legal and technical specialists from various government entities. Discussions addressed a range of critical topics, including the concept and distinctive characteristics of cybercrime. Participants also explored the evidentiary requirements necessary to establish intent, instances where intent may be absent, and the concept of unintentional error in cybercrime cases.

