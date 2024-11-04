Today, Monday, 4 November 2024, the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) inaugurated the sixth edition of the “Legislative Week”, themed “Dubai: A Legislative Ecosystem Nurturing Artificial Intelligence,” at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library in Dubai.

Legislative Week 2024 underscores the critical role of clear and effective legislation in establishing frameworks for governing advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), a technology that is now pivotal in transforming daily life and advancing diverse sectors. The event covers a range of topics related to modern technology, including AI applications aimed at improving government services and enhancing quality of life. Prominent experts and specialists in legislation and technology are attending the event, featuring workshops, panel discussions, and keynote speeches that address the legal challenges surrounding AI adoption and explore pathways to drafting legislation that supports innovation and drives technological advancement.

In his opening address, Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the SLC, emphasised that Legislative Week serves as a vital forum for the exchange of ideas on fostering a legal environment conducive to innovation. Al Muhairi praised the transformative impact of AI on institutional performance and service efficiency. “This event reflects the SLC’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with its partners and stakeholders, promoting a robust legal culture, and ensuring that legislative framework keeps pace with rapid technological advancements. Such an approach aligns with ambitious national visions, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation,” he stated.

“Legislative Week provides a platform for specialists to share ideas, expertise, and knowledge, offering an opportunity to explore and develop innovative strategies for enhancing the integration and sustainability of legislative processes, especially in sectors that will be pivotal to future economic models,” Al Muhairi added.

The opening day featured several sessions. The first session, titled “Convergence: How the UAE and Dubai are Creating AI Policy and Legislation for Global Interoperability and High-value Innovation,” featured Lori Baker, Director of Data Protection at the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority, who emphasised the importance of global convergence in AI strategies within a cohesive legal framework. Another session, titled “AI Ethics in the Legislative Ecosystem,” was led by Dr. Mohamed Alloghani, Senior Advisor to the President of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. Dr. Kashif Rajpoot, Professor of Medical AI at the University of Birmingham Dubai, presented Medical AI in the Balance: Unlocking Potential While Navigating Legal Boundaries, discussing AI’s decision-making capabilities, its progress and potential in healthcare, and the legal concerns surrounding its use in medical practice. Another session, “The Impact of AI Systems on Service Contracts,” was delivered by a group of speakers from the College of Law at the University of Sharjah.

On the second day, Legislative Week will continue with the Legislative Lab, focusing on exploring ways to enhance legislation to keep pace with rapid technological evolution. This event represents a significant step forward in developing a future-oriented legal environment in Dubai, strengthening both Dubai’s and the UAE’s leadership in drafting legislation that supports and regulates artificial intelligence and future innovations.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com