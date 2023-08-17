Discounted early bird tickets go on sale

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Ice Warrior Challenge is back for its 14th edition on Sunday, 24 September, organised by Ski Dubai in partnership with Dubai Sports Council. Early bird tickets have gone on sale for the endurance challenge, which will see the World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort transformed into a 3.5-km assault course complete with more than 20 obstacles including monkey bar swings, tyre runs, net crawls and the ice water pool.

Since launching in 2010, the Ice Warrior Challenge has become one of the most popular events on the sporting calendar for adrenaline junkies, attracting elite athletes from around the world as well as locals and expats of varying fitness levels. Last year’s event was a huge success with more than 300 participants from 46 countries.

Ice Warrior Challenge is open to males and females aged between 15 and 60. As in previous years, there will be an Individual category for participants of all fitness levels, and an Elite category for participants with high fitness levels who can complete the course in less than 25 minutes. The event also welcomes groups of five and is a great way to foster team bonding outside of the office or some friendly rivalry amongst your mates.

Early bird tickets are priced at AED 210 for Individuals, AED 250 for Elite and AED 185 per person in the Teams category and are available until Friday, 25 August. Normal pricing resumes on 26 August.

Registration for the event is now open on: https://www.premieronline.com/event/ice_warrior_challenge_14th_edition_6515 and closes on 17 September. Participants can expect a fun-filled atmosphere on the day with live music to keep everyone motivated, and everyone who crosses the finish line will receive a commemorative medal and an Ice Warrior souvenir t-shirt after returning their timing chip.

Earlier this year, Ski Dubai was awarded the Best Sport / Adventure-Based Entertainment at the 2023 MENALAC Awards, which are the benchmark of excellence in the leisure, entertainment and attractions industry. Ski Dubai was recognised for its commitment to promote a healthy and active lifestyle in the MENA region with both competitive and recreational events. Ski Dubai has also recently been nominated for ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort’ at the World Ski Awards, a title which it has retained for seven consecutive years. For more information, visit skidxb.com.

