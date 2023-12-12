SINGAPORE – The Singapore Pavilion at the 28th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) successfully concluded on 12 December 2023.

Themed “Accelerating Collective Climate Action”, the programmes at the Pavilion showcased Singapore's commitment to global climate goals, emphasised the city-state’s vision to achieve net zero by 2050, and highlighted innovative and collaborative solutions backed by a strong ecosystem of partners across the private and people sectors, international organisations, and governments.

The Pavilion attracted in-person visitorship of more than 6,000, along with nearly 60,000 unique online visitors across its 12 days of programming. The diverse range of programmes — involving around 100 partner entities, and including panel discussions, workshops, fireside chats as well as “pitch days” — covered multifaceted climate issues and provided attendees with opportunities for knowledge exchange and partnership development.

Numerous noteworthy announcements, launches and memoranda of understanding (MOU) signings took place at the Pavilion, as well as key announcements demonstrating concrete action Singapore is taking to support and accelerate the green transition in the region and beyond. These include the FAST-P (Financing Asia’s Transition Partnership), Singapore-Asia Taxonomy and the Transition Credits Coalition (TRACTION). In addition, Singapore signed its first Implementation Agreement with Papua New Guinea on carbon credits cooperation under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

During the Pavilion’s closing ceremony, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said: “I am heartened by the ‘bias to action' that we have witnessed here at the Pavilion. Many new climate initiatives and partnerships have been unveiled on this stage, by the Singapore government as well as our Partners. Like Singapore itself, our Pavilion has been 'small, but mighty'. It is not about size, but impact. It is not about quantity, but quality. And it is not about making a once-off splash, but a sustained commitment with follow-through actions.”

The Singapore Pavilion was visited by foreign dignitaries, organisational and business leaders and key change-makers in the global climate ecosystem, reflecting Singapore’s position as a trusted regional and international partner that convenes climate collaborators and solutions.

The Pavilion has provided a space for the private, public and people sectors from various countries and backgrounds to gather and work towards advancing climate action, and building a better and more sustainable future for all.

