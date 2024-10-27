Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), formerly known as Philips Lighting, the world leader in lighting, announced its collaboration with Art D’Egypte for the 4th consecutive year to illuminate the "Forever is Now" exhibition, held annually at the Giza Pyramids from October 24 to November 16. This collaboration is part of a long-term seven-year partnership between Signify and Art D'Egypte, with Signify as the main partner in lighting the artworks on display.

Signify relied on a variety of lighting techniques such as overhead, immersive, and side lighting, using a range of professional facade lighting products like Uni Flood C, Uni Strip, Uni Flood M, Smart Bright Flood Lights, Flexible Strip, and Uni-Uplights. Approximately 115 lighting units were used to illuminate 12 artworks and 250 spotlights to light the pathways connecting the artworks and directional signs. The lighting was designed with a warm color temperature, except for one artwork that used RGB colors. A wide range of beam angles was utilized to create effects that highlight the beauty of each artwork and complement it, enhancing the artistic concept of each piece and giving it a unique character.

In this context, Mohamed Saad, CEO of Signify Africa, said: "We are proud to continue our partnership with Art D'Egypte for the fourth consecutive year in the 'Forever is Now' exhibition. This provides us with a unique opportunity to integrate advanced lighting technology with the stunning artworks displayed at one of the greatest archaeological sites in the world."

He added, "Our goal is to enhance the visitor experience through innovative lighting that highlights the details of the artworks and showcases their beauty in line with the artists' vision. Lighting the historical landmarks adds a distinctive clarity that enhances the visitors' experience."

It is worth mentioning that this collaboration is part of Signify's ongoing initiatives in Egypt, which aim to promote sustainability and energy efficiency. Signify played a pivotal role in transforming the city of Sharm El-Sheikh into a green city by replacing all street lighting with LED lamps, resulting in an energy consumption reduction of more than 50%. Additionally, Signify has illuminated numerous roads and national projects, including the tunnels of the Suez Canal, Port Said, and Ismailia, as well as the El-Tameer Axis, the Shinzo Abe Axis, the Adly Mansour station, and the streets of the New Administrative Capital.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings, and public spaces. In 2022, we had sales of EUR 7.5 billion, approximately 35,000 employees, and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for six consecutive years, and were named Industry Leader in 2017, 2018, and 2019. News from Signify is available in the newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Investor information can be found on the Investor Relations page.