Siemens Healthineers, the leading global medical technology company, participated in the third edition of the Africa Health ExCon, held from June 3 to 6, 2024, at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC) in Cairo. The event, under the patronage of H.E President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and organized by the Egyptian Unified Procurement Authority (UPA), served as a vital platform for showcasing global healthcare innovations and fostering knowledge sharing across the African healthcare sector. During the event, Siemens Healthineers Egypt hosted a roundtable discussion with the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement (UPA), inviting delegates from African countries to explore business growth opportunities and initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare across African nations. The discussion featured H.E Major General Dr. Bahaa El Din Zidan, Chairman of the UPA; Eng. Amro Kandil, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Egypt; and Diaa El-Shinawy, Sales Director at Siemens Healthineers Egypt. The focus was on the future of the Africa Health Excon and strategies for its improvement, with delegates sharing their positive experiences and expectations. This event underscores the commitment of Siemens Healthineers and the UPA to advancing healthcare services and expanding medical technologies throughout the region.

One of the pivotal projects with UPA and MOH is the landmark Mammography bulk order for the Presidential Initiative for Women’s Health. The biggest deal of its kind involves the supply of 90 mammography systems, which will be distributed nationwide from Alexandria to Aswan, aligning with Egypt's Vision 2030.

To further support the Women’s Health Initiative, Siemens Healthineers Egypt is providing 8 mobile units equipped with state-of-the-art mammography systems. These mobile units are designed to facilitate early detection and screening in remote areas, significantly contributing to the reduction of advanced-stage diagnoses and promoting health awareness among women.

During Excon, Siemens Healthineers Egypt marked a momentous occasion by signing 2 educational Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Egypt Healthcare Authority and Mansoura University where Siemens Healthineers Academy will be providing theoretical & practical training for technicians for period of 3 years. These significant milestones highlight the crucial role of robust partnerships and reflect the company's shared vision for advancing healthcare innovation and excellence in Egypt.

Amro Kandil, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Egypt expressed pride in taking part in such a transformative initiative stating "Our contribution to the Presidential Initiative for Women’s Health underscores our commitment to improving access to care and outcomes for cancer patients across Egypt. By providing advanced mammography systems and mobile units, we aim to make early detection and preventive care more widely available, particularly for women in remote and underserved areas."

Siemens Healthineers remains committed to supporting healthcare advancements and strategic partnerships across Africa, reinforcing its role as a key player in the region's medical landscape.

