Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Sheikh Zayed Festival is intensifying its preparations for the 51st National Day of the United Arab Emirates celebrations. Festivities to include hundreds of events and attractions symbolizing the spirit and achievements of the Union and reflecting the authentic culture of the nation through a range of national and international shows such as drone shows, fireworks, Emirates Fountain and Laser shows and various celebratory events.

Celebrating this special occasion, the Sheikh Zayed Festival will be featuring a program of events starting from 4:00 pm until 1:00 am, on December 2nd and 3rd.

The program combines cultural and entertainment events in a family-friendly environment that exudes joy for visitors from around the country, which will include drone shows that will light up the Al Wathba skies. Amazing fireworks display and the Emirates Fountain and Laser shows will also showcase spectacular water formations and laser lights with colors of the UAE flag as traditional Emirati songs play in the background.

The Festival's pavilions will feature hundreds of folkloric, cultural, and military shows and events in celebration of the 51st National Day of the United Arab Emirates, in addition to the Global Civilization Parade, a roaming show that comprises of performers from all over the world who will be going around the Festival grounds with its international folkloric troupes.

The Festival will celebrate the occasion through many of its national pavilions, most notably the Emirates Civilization Pavilion, which features rich Emirati culture, customs and authentic traditions, taking visitors on a journey through time to learn about the most important Emirati crafts and arts, with the aim of passing them down to younger generations.

The Heritage Village, a unique art exhibition, looks back on the UAE's journey over the past 51 years, and its incredible terrains, from land, mountain, marine and agricultural landscapes. The Heritage Village pavilion also introduces visitors to the role of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in building a nation and inspiring its people to follow his insightful vision for the progress of the UAE.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival has gained an unmatched local and international reputation because of the guidance and unlimited support of the wise leadership. The Festival maintains an outstanding level of standards in preparation, design and organization when it comes to its events and activities. The Festival has become a coveted tourist destination that includes entertainment and cultural discoveries in an exciting and family-friendly atmosphere that attracts people of all ages and those interested in heritage and ethnicity. The Festival also serves as a unique platform for people to discover a vivid reflection of global civilizations in a country deeply embedded in the spirit of the culture and tradition.

Through the years of its successful run, the Festival has established itself as an important cultural event on the map of international festivals and a unique attraction that invites thousands of visitors from the UAE, Gulf, Arab and other countries who wait for it every year and the celebrations of the UAE’s 51st National Day will add to the long list of thrilling shows that will delight visitors of every age.

-Ends-

For more information about Sheikh Zayed Festival, please contact:

Wael Sarieddine

Email: wael.sarieddine@viola.ae