Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Sheikh Zayed Festival 2023-2024, held in the Al Wathba area of the capital, Abu Dhabi, has been officially recognised and documented in the latest edition of the Guinness Book of World Records through its numerous diverse records achieved and recorded by the encyclopedia publishers during the events and activities of the largest edition in the history of the Festival, when for 114 consecutive days, the event showgrounds were filled with thousands of public events and major international shows between 17th November, 2023, to 9th March, 2024.

Over the past three years, the Sheikh Zayed Festival has broken 10 Guinness World Records, which is a significant global achievement that enhances the Festival's status as a global platform for civilizations and cultures, as well as a premier entertainment destination.

A special ceremony took place at the Festival to celebrate this milestone of record-breaking achievements being documented in the printed copy of the globally popular Guinness Book of World Records for the largest aerial logo achieved by the Sheikh Zayed Festival, featured on the 4th page of the book.

Guinness representatives praised the major events and activities organized by the Festival this year and the large participation from various parts of the world through the international cultural pavilions, which reflect the UAE's humanitarian message based on tolerance, love, and peace, bringing together peoples of the world in a cultural and entertaining atmosphere.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival, as part of its global events and activities, welcomed the year 2024 by breaking 4 Guinness World Records, three of which were for the 40-minute fireworks display in terms of quantity, time and formation while the fourth featured over 5,000 drones hovering in the Al Wathba skies, filling them with wonderful formations in a dazzling show to celebrate the New Year, breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest aerial logo.

The Guinness Book of World Records is a reference book published annually, documenting known global records that have been recorded and broken worldwide. The book itself holds a record, being the best-selling book series of all time, with the first edition of the encyclopedia released in 1955 by Guinness World Records. It is one of the most accurate references consulted for record information, showcasing hundreds of records officially documented by representatives of the publishers in various fields across years of diligent work by teams collecting and documenting records worldwide.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival is one of the most important cultural events focusing on UAE heritage and enhancing dialogue and cultural exchange among peoples through various sections and pavilions of participating countries showcasing their culture, traditions and heritage along with diverse folk arts. The Festival is the largest celebratory cultural heritage event held in the UAE, attracting all segments of society including citizens, residents, and tourists from all over the world to enjoy its distinguished events and activities, providing them with unforgettable moments with family and friends.

