Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has allocated AED 4.5 million to enhance the offerings of Sharjah’s public and government libraries with a selection of the latest works from Arab and international publishers featured at the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024). This prestigious fair brings together over 2,500 publishers and exhibitors, showcasing a diverse array of literary and scholarly contributions.

This annual grant underscores the Ruler of Sharjah’s enduring commitment to advancing the book industry and broadening access to knowledge for readers, students, and researchers across Sharjah and the UAE. By reinforcing the pivotal role of libraries, this initiative strengthens the foundation for a knowledge-based society, significantly contributing to Sharjah’s comprehensive cultural renaissance.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), remarked: “The Ruler of Sharjah’s grant bolsters our ongoing efforts to elevate the publishing sector, bringing contemporary thought and knowledge into Sharjah’s public spaces. By updating library collections with current scientific and intellectual works, we ensure the community remains at the forefront of knowledge and innovation.”

She added: “Libraries wield a transformative power, guiding the trajectory of society both in the present and into the future. Sharjah’s dedication to enhancing library resources and securing access to the latest international publications reflects a steadfast commitment to societal progress. This mission aligns with the essential work of publishers, who expand global knowledge by publishing and translating works from diverse voices. Sharjah International Book Fair stands as a vibrant hub that supports publishers and the broader literary ecosystem, fostering advancements across the book industry.”

This annual grant not only strengthens Sharjah’s public and private libraries with thousands of new titles but also enhances Sharjah’s position as a global hub for knowledge-driven communities, catalysing research and enriching the literary landscape both locally and internationally.