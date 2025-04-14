Jeddah - The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the Shariah-compliant multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is co-organising the IsDB Group Private Sector Forum as a side event at the 50th Annual Meetings of the Board of Governors of the IsDB on 19-22 May 2025 in Algiers, People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria. This Forum will convene policymakers, private-sector leaders, and representatives from leading multilateral institutions to explore practical solutions for enhancing cross-border trade, investment flows, and regional cooperation.

The theme of the ICIEC’s High Level Panel Discussion (HLPD) is “Unlocking Trade Potential among Africa, Arab Countries, and Algeria: The Role of Multilateral Development Institutions and Global Cooperation.” The session will highlight Algeria’s strategic importance as a gateway between Africa and the Arab world, the significance of Shariah-compliant risk mitigation instruments, the latest initiatives in trade financing, infrastructure, energy, and agriculture and encourage collaboration between Public and Private sector stakeholders to facilitate Trade and Investment. Senior government officials, top-level executives from the IsDB Group, and other distinguished partners will deliver keynote speeches focusing on policies and best practices that foster sustainable and inclusive economic development.

Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, CEO of ICIEC said, “By gathering prominent experts and leaders, we aim to highlight the role of Shariah-compliant insurance solutions and innovative financing in driving investment, mitigating risks, and accelerating growth. We look forward to productive dialogues that will shape the future of trade and investment across Africa, the Arab world, and beyond.”

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 50 Member States. ICIEC, for the 17th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. Additionally, ICIEC has been assigned a First-Time “AA-“ long-term Issuer Credit Rating by S&P with Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than USD 121 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to several sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

