Aligns with Dubai’s Climate Action Plan and the vision for a green and sustainable wood industry

Showcases over 1,662 brands across multiple wood industry sectors

Features 12 international pavilions and extensive global participation

Panel discussions and workshops on market trends and logistics

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Mahir Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre, inaugurated the 21st edition of Dubai WoodShow, being held at Zabeel Halls 4, 5, and 6 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event, which runs until April 16, has drawn the participation of leading companies from over 50 countries, positioning it as the Middle East and North Africa’s leading platform for the wood and woodworking machinery industry (MENA).

This year’s edition continues to serve as a vital hub for exchanging expertise, showcasing innovation, and identifying promising investment opportunities in a sector considered a cornerstone of manufacturing and supply chains across the UAE and the wider region.

Official Tour and Global Presence

Mr. Mahir toured the exhibition alongside senior officials and industry stakeholders, visiting international pavilions and exploring cutting-edge products and solutions across the wood technology spectrum. The strong international participation reflects the show's alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), aimed at enhancing the emirate’s business environment and attracting foreign investment.

Strategic Industry Platform Supporting Green Growth

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of Dubai WoodShow, emphasized the event’s growing impact:

"Dubai WoodShow has become a key platform that actively supports Dubai’s industrial and commercial development. It enables valuable partnerships among manufacturers, distributors, and investors operating in this critical sector. With the rising demand for sustainable wood materials in construction, interior design, and furniture, the exhibition highlights Dubai’s strategic position as a global center for innovation and excellence in the wood industry."

He added:

"Through this annual gathering, we spotlight cutting-edge sustainable technologies and smart manufacturing practices that are fully aligned with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai’s drive toward a green economy. The exhibition also plays an integral role in advancing the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) by attracting leading international brands and reinforcing Dubai’s status as a regional and global destination for specialized industrial and trade events."

Al Shezawi also noted that the event aligns with Dubai’s Climate Action Plan, contributing to the emirate’s goals to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"By promoting sustainable wood as an eco-friendly alternative to high-emission materials, the show supports a shift toward a greener economy. It fosters innovations that reduce waste and encourages intelligent solutions in sustainable construction and green manufacturing."

Extensive International Participation

This year’s exhibition features 781 exhibitors and a record 1,662 brands across various wood and manufacturing sectors. Renowned participants include Pfeifer, Ilim Timber, Florian Legno, Kastamonu, Pollmeier, SCM (Italco), HOMAG (Holzcraft), Biesse, Cefla, HS Timber, Binderholz, French Timber Association, American Harwod Export Council, American Softwood, AIMMP Portugal Association

Twelve international pavilions from countries such as Portugal, Gabon, China, the United States of America, India, Italy, Turkey, Russia, France, Germany, Austria, and Egypt showcase leading-edge technologies, product innovations, and business solutions that support growth and market expansion within the global wood industry.

Delegations and visitors from across the GCC and MENA regions—including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, India, Pakistan, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Jordan—are in attendance, underscoring the event’s regional and global significance.

Industry Insights Through Panel Discussions and Workshops

The show’s opening day featured a dynamic program of panel discussions, workshops, and presentations, including:

· North African Timber Market Outlook

· Analyzing the Global Ocean Freight Market

· Scandinavian and Nordic Timber Market Insights

· Central European Timber Market dynamics

· North Africa Wood Market Forecast

· MENA market outlook

The exhibition offers participants and visitors the opportunity to explore a wide and diverse range of wood products and production supplies. These include:

Panels, MDF, Laminates, Veneers, Plywood, Hardwood, Softwood, and Engineered Wood

Edge Banding Tools and Coating Adhesives

Woodworking Machinery and Furniture Accessories

Spruce Wood for Flooring and Construction

Timber Drying Technologies

Shipping, Logistics, and Supply Chain Software

Concurrent Event: DIFAC

Running concurrently is7th edition of Dubai International Furniture Accessories & Components and Semi-Finished Products Show (DIFAC), which showcases the latest technologies and innovations in furniture accessories and fittings. The exhibition offers insights into modern furniture trends, upholstery materials, decorative components, and semi-finished products.

Featured sectors include:

· Door Locks and Bolts

· Cabinets, Bedding Accessories

· Semi finished products for Modular furniture

· Surface treatment and Finishing products

· Portable Machines, Tools, Equipments for Furniture production

· Windows and Doors accessories

· Wood Interiors

· Ceilings, Wall coverings and accessories

· Upholstery Materials

· Fittings and structural parts

· Tools and consumables

· Fabrics

· Interior decoration

Expanding the WoodShow Global Series

As part of the WoodShow Global series, Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences will organize the 10th edition of Cairo WoodShow from November 27 to 30, 2025, at the Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nasr City, Egypt. The 2nd edition of Saudi WoodShow is also scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from September 7 to 9, 2025.

The exhibition is open daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Location: Zabeel Halls 4, 5, and 6 – Dubai World Trade Centre

For more information, visit: www.woodshowglobal.com/dubai