Doha, Qatar – Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna), a member of Qatar Foundation, has announced plans for the second edition of the Earthna Summit 2025, that features Earthna Village, along with multiple sessions and interactive workshops.

Set for April 22-23, 2025, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, bin Jelmood Museum and Barahat Msheireb, the Earthna Summit will focus on “Building Our Legacy: Sustainability, Innovation, and Traditional Knowledge.” It will bring together global policymakers, thought leaders, academics, and businesses to tackle environmental challenges while showcasing Qatar’s commitment to sustainability in hot and arid environments, integrating cultural heritage and ecosystems into modern solutions.

This year’s Summit will explore how traditional knowledge and innovation can shape a resilient, inclusive future. With over 1,000 participants from 100+ countries, it will foster meaningful dialogue, share solutions, and influence global sustainability policies.

“Addressing the pressing sustainability challenges of our time requires fresh perspectives and bold collaboration,” said Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna. “The Earthna Summit provides a crucial platform to bring together diverse voices and expertise, bridging the gap between traditional knowledge and cutting-edge innovation. By learning from the past and embracing new technologies, we can build a truly sustainable legacy for future generations.”

Additionally, Earthna is hosting the INTBAU Qatar Conference at the Earthna Summit 2025 on Rethinking Urban Development through Traditional Architecture. The sessions will explore whether place-specific knowledge, human-scale design, and resource efficiency in urban models can provide viable solutions to contemporary challenges.

Engineer Ahmad Mohammed Al Sada, Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs for the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Strategic Partner of the Earthna Summit, said: “The Earthna Summit exemplifies Qatar's commitment to leading on sustainability locally and internationally. We are actively bridging our rich heritage with cutting-edge climate solutions. This summit is crucial for developing concrete, global responses to the urgent environmental challenges we face.”

A key highlight of the Earthna Summit will be the announcement of the Earthna Prize winners. The inaugural prize honors projects integrating traditional knowledge to tackle environmental challenges in water management, food security, sustainable urbanism, and land stewardship. Four winners, selected from over 400 submissions across 100+ countries, will share a $1M prize to advance their work.

Building on the success of 2023, Earthna Summit returns with Earthna Village at Barahat Msheireb—a vibrant hub of collaboration, innovation, and learning. Thought leaders, Earthna Prize winners, and the community will engage in interactive experiences that highlight Qatar Foundation’s (QF) projects and groundbreaking sustainability efforts.

The Village features three dynamic zones focused on Sustainable Urbanism, Sustainable Living and Eco-Learning, plus exhibition spaces and lively Agora Sessions for bilingual discussions sparking fresh ideas. A place for networking, family fun, and inspiration, Earthna Village invites all generations to explore and embrace nature-based solutions for a brighter, sustainable future.

Speakers at the Earthna Summit and Village include Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus Honorable Chief Advisor to the Government of Bangladesh, Ibrahim Thiaw (UNCCD), artist Thijs Biersteker, Gauri Singh (IRENA), and local experts such as His Excellency Fahad Bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Dr. Tareq Al-Ansari, and Dr. Akel Ismail Kahera from Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of QF.

Earthna is proud to have the support of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Strategic Partner of the Summit. In addition to collaborating with numerous local, regional and international organizations, including Woqod, Msheireb Properties, QRDI, Qatar Debate, Doha Debate, AIA Middle East, The Royal Thai Embassy Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI), HBKU’s College of Islamic Studies, Middle East Council for Global Affairs, Caravane Earth, Royal Holloway University of London, Climate Governance Commission, The King’s Foundation, and UNCCD.

For more information on the Summit or to register to receive updates, please visit Earthna.qa.

About Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future

Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna) is a non-profit policy, research, and advocacy organisation, established by Qatar Foundation (QF) to promote and enable a coordinated approach to environmental, social, and economic sustainability and prosperity.

Earthna is a facilitator of sustainability efforts and action in Qatar and other hot and arid countries, focusing on sustainability frameworks, circular economies, energy transition, climate change, biodiversity and ecosystems, cities and the built environment, and education, ethics, and faith. By bringing together technical experts, researchers, government and non-government organisations, businesses, civil society, and policy and decision-makers, Earthna fosters collaboration, innovation, and positive change.

Using their home—Education City—as a testbed, Earthna develops and trials sustainable solutions and evidence-based policies for Qatar and hot and arid regions. The organisation is committed to combining modern thinking with traditional knowledge, contributing to the well-being of society by creating a legacy of sustainability within a thriving natural environment.

For more information about Earthna please visit: earthna.qa

About Qatar Foundation – 30 Years of Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation (QF) is a non-profit organisation which, for 30 years, has supported the sustainable human, social, and economic development of Qatar through entities, programs, and initiatives focused on education, science and research, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, who shared the vision of providing quality education for everyone in Qatar. In the three decades since, this vision has evolved into a globally unique, multidisciplinary ecosystem of knowledge – offering opportunities for lifelong learning, fostering innovation, and empowering people to be socially engaged citizens and drivers of positive change.

This diverse but interconnected ecosystem comprises a world-class education landscape spanning the full spectrum of learning from pre-school to post-doctoral level; research, innovation, and policy centres addressing some of the world’s greatest challenges facing the world; alongside community facilities for people of all ages to seek knowledge, embrace active lifestyles, and expand their horizons within QF’s Education City, spanning 12 square kilometres in Doha, Qatar.

With its efforts concentrated on generating impact in five key areas – progressive education, sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, precision health, and social progress – QF remains committed, as it has been for the past 30 years, to investing in Qatar and its people, and contributing to shaping a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

