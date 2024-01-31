Sharjah: Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority inaugurated the 53rd Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show today (Wednesday) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The largest commercial jewellery exhibition in the UAE and across the region, the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show is organised by Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

This edition promises to dazzle patrons with displays by more than 500 exhibitors representing premium international companies and brands. Over the course of five days, through February 4, they will showcase a remarkable array of gold, diamonds, precious stones, pearls, emeralds, and rare, priceless showpieces.

Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi toured the exhibition, engaging with numerous exhibitors, local company officials, and international stands. He was briefed on the world-class displays, glittering products, and state-of-the-art techniques used in gold manufacturing, as well as commercial prospects in the world of jewellery. In addition, he perused a splendid assortment of designs and innovations, from timepieces to jewellery to precious stones.

Sheikh Al Qasimi proceeded to visit the stand of Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery, the Show’s platinum sponsor, and examined the jeweller’s latest golden and bejewelled designs. Then, he inspected the Emirati Goldsmiths platform, which hosts some of the UAE’s most prestigious female designers. They outlined the details regarding their participation in the show and highlighted their products creatively crafted to mirror UAE heritage through a blend of sophistication, authentic historical depth, and modern touches.

On the tour, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi was accompanied by HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, HE Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the SCCI Board of Directors, a number of SCCI and ECS board members, HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber, and HE Saif Mohammad Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah. They were joined by HE Mohammed Meer Abdul Rahman Al Sarrah, Director of Ports and Customs at the Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority, HE Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Sharjah City, and Sultan Shattaf, Director of Sales and Marketing at ECS. Also on the tour were several government officials, important figures, diplomats, merchants, and representatives of the gold and jewellery sector.

This edition of the Show is hosting numerous companies and brands from countries on the cutting edge of watch manufacturing and jewellery design, some of which are showcasing exclusive 2024 pieces.

Exhibitors have streamed in from a plethora of global nations, including India, the UK, the USA, Russia, the UAE, Bahrain, China, Hong Kong, Italy, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye, and Yemen. At their stands, the skilled artistry of designers takes the spotlight as they compete to make great strides in gold and precious metal craftsmanship.

Following the tour, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi commended Sharjah for successfully attracting an extensive, first-class international participation. He highlighted Expo Centre Sharjah’s ability to draw in new watch and jewellery manufacturers and designers, who leverage the exhibition as a platform for expanding and developing their businesses and tapping into markets across the Middle East and North Africa.

For his part, HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais said the Show owes its success to the strong and robust gold market in the UAE, which is considered one of the world’s leading gold-exporting nations. Through this unrelenting success over the course of nearly three decades, the exhibition, one of Expo Centre Sharjah’s top annual events, has earned the trust of major companies and the industry’s chief international actors. It has attracted the most famous brands in the field through its reputation as the grandest event of its kind, appealing to both merchants and consumers from the region’s robust markets, whose patrons enjoy extraordinary purchasing power.

HE Saif Mohammad Al Midfa said the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show continues its track record of success, expanding its patronage and drawing in the best manufacturers, designers, and brands from across the globe. It thus retains its position as one of the most significant events of its kind in the region. The Show is one of Expo Centre Sharjah’s prime exhibitions, garnering significant engagement from premium companies, brands, entrepreneurs, and merchants due to its close links to the retail sector and significant regional consumer base.

Spread across a 30,000-square-metre exhibit floor, the event captivates visitors with an entire section dedicated to an impressive array of emeralds that accumulated naturally in vast quantities in the rock from which they were mined. It also offers numerous opportunities to participate in the international jewellery design competition, whose winner will receive 50 pieces of gold.

The Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show will continue to welcome in patrons Wednesday through Sunday from 1 pm until 10 pm, except for Friday, when it will be open from 3 pm until 10 pm. Enthusiasts and exhibitors will have the chance to engage in programmes, events, and activities specially focused on the world of gold and jewellery. They can also learn about best global practices in the field, rubbing shoulders with famous designers.

