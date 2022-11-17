Dubai developing itself as the leading accessible and inclusive tourism destination

250 companies from 50 countries showcased advanced technologies; 20% rise in exhibitors, 15% increase in visitors

Dubai revises target to receive 25 million tourists by 2025

Dubai: The success and overwhelming participation in the 4th AccessAbilities Expo are affirmation that the UAE is committed to follow a sustainable strategy for inclusion of people of determination into our society and channel their abilities for the growth of the economy, said His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The fourth edition of AccessAbilities Expo and the third Dubai Accessible Travel Tourism International Summit (DATTIS) successfully concluded at Dubai World Trade Centre with a call to effectively enhance inclusion of persons of determination and make the UAE more friendly for them. The three-day expo and summit received overwhelming response from government organisations, non-government organisations (NGOs), companies and general public.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed said: “It is heartening to note that the international organisations and experts who participated in the Expo have recommended that the world should follow the UAE model in formulating a comprehensive inclusion strategy that helped the UAE achieve the distinction of being the world’s best tourism destination for people of determination”.

His Highness added: “Let us all work together; both private sector and public sector, to sustain this achievement and remain the leader in all activities to make the UAE the best and friendliest place to work and live for one and all, in particular for the people of determination.”

“The Expo this year is an overwhelming success as there is 20% increase in the number of exhibitors and 15% increase in the number of visitors besides showcasing an array of new advanced innovative products to ease the life of people of determination,” said Mr Ghassan Suleiman Ahmaz, Managing Director of the Exhibition and Managing Director of Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management, the organizer of AccessAbilities Expo.

As many as 250 international companies and centres specializing in the rehabilitation of People with Disabilities from 50 countries across the world showcased advanced technologies that facilitate the lives and mobility of people of determination at the Expo. More than 10,000 people visited the Expo.

The Strategic Partners were Ministry of Community Development, Dubai Police, RTA, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Health Authority, Community Development Authority, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Customs, SANAD, Dubai Club for People of Determination and Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination.

Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital, Dubai was Healthcare Partner and Du Telecom was Telecom Partner.

The Gold Sponsors were: Nakheel, Meta, AWRostamani, HSBC, Awladouna Center, Topland People of Determination, Manafeth Mobility & Medical, Hemmah Association, Emirates Autism Society, Riyadh Chamberand Human Development Co.

The UAE has emerged as the world’s most friendly tourism destination for people with disabilities with the government, organisations, airports, hotels, shopping malls, hospitals and public places transformed their facilities for full inclusion.

Companies and organisations are taking keen interest in developing smart solutions and the latest technologies to provide a better life for persons of determination.

Addressing the DATTIS, HE Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) said Dubai has revised upwards its tourism target to 25 million tourists by 2025 encouraged by the fastest recovery from the pandemic and surge in tourism arrivals.

He said: “The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is to ensure that Dubai becomes the number one destination for all and the number one city and destination for people of determination as well.

Ghassan Suleiman Amhaz said: "Technology makes the world easier and contributes to removing many obstacles for people of determination. We could showcase more than 4,500 technologies designed for people with motor, visual, hearing, intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum. The Expo was an ideal international platform to showcase the most advanced technologies under one roof.”

Abdulfattah Sharaf, CEO of HSBC UAE and Head of International, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said: “Digitising at scale and energizing for growth, by making it easier to do business with us, are two key pillars of HSBC’s global strategy and we are delivering on those goals in the UAE by innovating to ensure that all our digital channels are accessible to the widest possible audience, regardless of ability.”

His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of Nakheel, said: “We are proud to support the AccessAbilities Expo 2022, with its focus on an inclusive society for all. We are committed to learning, sharing and collaborating with our global peers at the Expo to work to enhance the lives of people of determination and their families, so they can enjoy their environment without any barriers to access.”

UAE-based Aliriza Group has displayed the world’s first emotionally intelligent robot named Riza (Robotic Interactive Smart Assistant) at the Dubai Health Authority pavilion.

Dr Rola Hammud, CMO, Clemenceau Medical Center, Dubai, said: “In alignment with the vision of the UAE government to make the UAE the best country for people with disabilities and in order to respond to their medical needs, we are committed to providing a prompt, efficient and adequate care. This AccessAbilities Expo is a reiteration of this commitment.”

The 3rd Dubai Accessible Travel & Tourism International Summit (DATTIS) has come out with 59 key recommendations to deal with the main challenges faced by People of Determination or People with Disabilities (PwDs) in the areas of mobility, hospitality and travel worldwide.

The People of Determination, who participated in the Summit, called on international organisations, government bodies and public and private sectors to enact laws and regulations to remove barriers to enable more than one billion People of Determination - according to the statistics of the World Health Organization - to enjoy their rights to travel, move easily and enjoy their lives as one of their acquired rights according to relevant international laws.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Ghassan Suleiman Amhaz

Managing Director

Email: ghassan.amhaz@accessabilitiesexpo.com