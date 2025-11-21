ABU DHABI, UAE, /PRNewswire/- The 5th edition of the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) the Middle East's premier platform advancing electric mobility organised by Nirvana MICE, returns on October 13–14, 2026, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. This milestone edition also marks the launch of EcoMobility Global (EMG), a co-located event that expands the conversation beyond electric vehicles to encompass sustainable, smart, and people-centered mobility systems worldwide.

His Excellency Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said: "Innovation in mobility is no longer optional it is essential to achieving a sustainable future. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is proud to support the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit and EcoMobility Global as collaborative platforms that connect vision with action. By bringing together global OEMs, energy leaders, and policymakers, these events reinforce the UAE's role as a catalyst for green technology adoption and investment in sustainable transport infrastructure."

Building on the UAE's sustainability leadership, EVIS Abu Dhabi and EcoMobility Global will connect policymakers, investors, and innovators to advance clean mobility ecosystems showcasing progress in electric, hydrogen, and digital transport, sustainable infrastructure, and solutions driving the region's transition toward Net Zero mobility.

Eng. Naser Ali Al Bahri, CEO of Nirvana MICE, added: "EVIS has become the trusted platform connecting technology, policy, and investment. With the addition of EcoMobility Global, we're creating a holistic environment for every sector driving the clean mobility revolution."

The dual platform will feature 200+ international exhibitors, 100+ global speakers, and immersive experiences including the Net Zero Stage, Innovation Hub, and new dedicated zones covering hydrogen, circular economy, green infrastructure, and more.

Abu Dhabi's strategic leadership in sustainability and innovation — supported by the UAE's Net Zero 2050 vision — positions the event as a hub for cross-sector collaboration and global partnership.

About Nirvana MICE

Nirvana MICE is the full-service Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions division of Nirvana Holding dedicated to crafting world-class events that drive industry transformation. With headquarters in Abu Dhabi and a regional office in Dubai, Nirvana MICE operates at the intersection of innovation, logistics, and cultural nuance. The division delivers end-to-end event solutions to public and private sector clients, anchored in strategic foresight, operational excellence, and creative precision.