Dubai, Ariston Middle East is set to present its latest portfolio of innovative, future-ready, and sustainable water-heating solutions at Big 5 Global 2025, taking place from November 24–28 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The brand’s advanced offerings will be showcased in Hall 3, Stand 3A131, within the pavilion of Ariston’s regional distributor, MAHY Khoory. The display reinforces the company’s long-standing manifesto: “The Home of Sustainable Comfort.”

“The Big 5 Global stands as the construction industry's most important and influential gathering, firmly rooted in Dubai,” said Alberto Torner, Head of International Markets (AMEA) at Ariston Group. “Thermal comfort has historically placed a significant burden on electrical networks and contributed to CO₂ emissions. As a global specialist with a 95-year heritage and leadership in over 40 countries, it is our responsibility to guide the conversation around energy transition. At Big 5, we are proud to showcase three innovative solutions that highlight the sustainability-driven technology embedded across our range.”

A major highlight of the showcase is one of Ariston’s advanced heat-pump water-heating solutions, which extract heat from the surrounding air to drastically reduce electricity consumption - Nuos FIT. This heat pump water heater is a compact thermodynamic water heater capable of delivering up to 50% energy savings compared to traditional electric heaters. Using the eco-friendly R290 refrigerant, it operates within a broad temperature range (+7 °C to +42 °C) and can reach storage temperatures of 62 °C without activating the backup electrical heater. With four operating modes — Green, Green Plus, Boost and i-Memory — and additional smart features via the Ariston NET app, The Ariston NET app helps users control their water heaters remotely.

Ariston will also display its Electrical Water Heater engineered to minimize power consumption without compromising performance. The Velis Tech WiFi stands out for its ultra-slim 27 cm profile and twin-tank technology, enabling faster heating and enhanced hot-water availability. Its intelligent ECO EVO mode adapts to user routines, offering up to 25% energy savings, while the Boost function rapidly heats both tanks to 80 °C for peak demand. Integrated Wi-Fi connectivity enables remote control, scheduling, and real-time energy monitoring through the Ariston NET app.

Also featured is the electrical water heater PRO1 Eco, launched earlier this year in the UAE. Equipped with the patented CoreTECH-powered ECO EVO system, it analyzes bathing and washing habits to heat water only when needed. This intelligent behavior delivers consistent comfort while reducing energy consumption by up to 14%, making it an ideal solution for environmentally conscious households.

“We remain committed to leading the market through continuous innovation and product excellence,” Alberto Torner, Head of International Markets (AMEA) at Ariston Group concluded “With 45 years of strong presence in the GCC, our comprehensive portfolio is perfectly aligned with the region’s sustainability goals. We invite all attendees of Big 5 Global 2025 to visit us in Hall 3 and experience our next-generation water-heating technologies firsthand.”

Nuos FIT from Ariston Middle East to be Showcased at Big 5 Global 2025

About Ariston Group

Ariston Group is a global leader in sustainable solutions for hot water and space heating. In 2022, the Group reported nearly 2.4 billion euros in revenues. With the addition of Centrotec Climate Systems in January 2023, Ariston Group now employs over 10,000 people, has representative offices in 43 countries, 31 production sites, and 30 research and development centers across five continents. Listed on Euronext Milan since November 2021, the Group is committed to sustainability through renewable and high-efficiency solutions, continuous technological innovation, digitalization, and advanced connectivity systems. Ariston Group operates under global brands like Ariston, ELCO, and Wolf, and iconic brands such as Calorex, NTI, HTP, Chaffoteaux, ATAG, Brink, Chromagen, Racold, Thermowatt, and Ecoflam.