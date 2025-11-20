Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has secured a KD1.5 billion ($4.87 billion) syndicated facility from Kuwait Finance House (KFH) to fund the state-owned oil company’s capital expenditure programme.

KFH has led the Islamic tranche valued at KD 675 million ($2.19 billion) and will manage its syndication. The bank will also act as the Islamic Investment Agent for the transaction.

KFH’s individual participation in the facility amounts to KD 405 million ($1.3 billion).

(Writing by Farah Heiba, Editing by Daniel Luiz)

