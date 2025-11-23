Manama, Bahrain: American Express Middle East is proud to announce its role as the Official Partner of Jewellery Arabia 2025, taking place from November 25 to 29 at Exhibition World Bahrain. Organized by Informa Markets, Jewellery Arabia is recognized as one of the largest and most prestigious consumer exhibitions for jewellery and watches in the Middle East, bringing together over 650 renowned brands from more than 30 countries.

This sponsorship reflects American Express Middle East’s commitment to delivering exclusive benefits and elevated luxury experiences for its Card Members who can earn up to 30% off at selected merchants*. Centurion and Platinum Card Members will have access to the exclusive Amex Lounge near the West Entrance in between the main exhibition halls 5 and 6, where they will indulge in unique activities including perfume layering and bespoke watchmaking experiences.

Sabine Khalil, Vice President of Marketing at American Express Middle East, commented: “Jewellery Arabia is one of the most distinguished events in the Kingdom’s calendar, and we are always thrilled to continue our support as Official Partner of Jewellery Arabia 2025, reinforcing our dedication to providing our Card Members with unparalleled value and premium experiences.”

Mohammed Ebrahim, General Manager at Informa Markets, organizer of the exhibition, commented: “We are delighted to have American Express Middle East again with us this year as the Official Partner. With this sponsorship, we continue to elevate the luxury shopping experience and make this year’s event even more spectacular for American Express Middle East’s Card Members.”

*Terms and conditions apply. Participating merchants can be viewed by visiting AMEX Offers on the Amex MENA App.

