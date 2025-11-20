Abu Dhabi-listed NMDC Energy is expanding its operational footprint in Asia to boost supply chain and proximity to projects.

The company confirmed on Wednesday that it has opened two new locations : a branch in Taiwan and a commercial office in Shanghai, China.

The expansion is also expected to help the firm build strategic relationships with vendors, as well as enhance its access to future opportunities across Southeast Asia.

NMDC Energy, which recently secured major deals in various markets, including a AED 4.2 billion project in Taiwan, has also signed a partnership deal with China’s second-largest steel producer, CITIC Steel to secure high-quality and reliable supply channels.

The company reported earlier that its international market operations generated more than a third (31%) of its total revenues in the first nine months of 2025.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda ; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com